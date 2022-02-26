When does he play again and who is Cruz Azul’s rival in the Concachampions quarterfinals?

He said John Reynoso in the previous one that they could not be trusted… and boy, did they pay attention to the Peruvian coach. Blue Cross He came out with everything from the start against F.C. at Aztec stadium and beat the Canadians 3-1 in a key that ended with a 4-1 aggregate in the round of 16 of the Concachampions.

With the ticket in their pocket, the cement producers now focus on the local tournament where they will play again next Sunday, January 27, against Santos Laguna in the framework of day 7 the Closure 2022. However, their next rival in international competition is already installed at the head of the sky-blue team.

And it was precisely the executioners of La Maquina’s next rival in Liga MX with whom they will face each other in the quarterfinals of Concachampions. CF Montrealalso from Canada, left the lagoons on the road and now will measure forces with a cement team that aspires to this entire semester.

In fact, the victory of those with the maple leaf against Santos led to the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha, former coach of Cruz Azul. In this way, and in addition to La Noria, León and Pumas UNAM are the representatives of Aztec football that are still alive in the Concacaf tournament.

When are the Concachampions quarterfinals played?

According to the official calendar of the competition, the first leg of the quarterfinals of this edition of the Concachampions will take place between Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10 of the same month. In addition, the return matches will take place between Tuesday the 15th and Thursday the 17th, just one week later.

