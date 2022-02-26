WhatsApp is one of the main platforms instant messaging that daily helps millions of people who are in any part of the world, to stay in touch either through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

One of the many advantages offered by this application is that it is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. The above means that new functions and tools are added from time to time.

WhatsApp will have a new search tool in messages. Photo: Pixabay



New search tool

This time we will talk about a new feature that WhatsApp is working on, it is a research toolwith which it will be easier for you to find old messages within a chat.

And although the app has had this feature for a long time, now it will have some changes. Now, to search for specific messages within a chat, users must look in the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and click Search.

It can also be accessed through the magnifying glass icon, which is in the upper right part of the chat list, so you can do global searches in all chats. According to the specialized WhatsApp site, they will now add a search shortcut on the information page of personal contacts and group chats.

This new search tool will appear next to the profile information next to the audio and video call buttons. But for now it will only be available for some devices with Android operating system and the beta version of the app.

To locate this new search button, you just have to open the chat in which you want to do it and click on the name of the contact or group. The profile information will appear with the audio and video icons.

