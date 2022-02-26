WhatsApp announces new function to join group calls

The needs of the users WhatsApp have been evolving, so the instant messaging application has sought ways to respond to those needs, which is why recently reported the addition of a new feature that allows you to join group calls.

But how does it work? As we will remember, previously WhatsApp allowed you to make group calls, but if someone did not enter at the time the call started, they could not join after a while, then it was considered as a missed call.

However, the Meta application reported, through its blog, that it decided to incorporate a new feature that allows you to join group calls at any timewhich guarantees that you do not miss those meetings with your friends or family, especially in special moments.

And it is that, the current circumstances have forced us to look for alternatives to meet, that is why group video calls have become more and more popular and given this need, WhatsApp announced that added a button that allows you to join video calls that have already started.

According to WhatsApp, the fact of being able to answer a group call as soon as it begins generates a lot of pressure on the people who are busy at that precise moment, so the possibility of being able to join you later generates a better interaction and also allows more spontaneous conversations to develop. .

Other benefits of this new feature

If you thought that the possibility of joining after the group video call started was the only advantage, let us tell you that it is not, well as long as the call is in progresseveryone guests can leave and re-enter at the time they want, this in case you have a situation that forces you to leave.

In addition, this possibility also allows to solve the connection problem, since sometimes the poor connectivity forced people to leave the group calls without wanting to and they could no longer rejoin as other applications designed for group meetings allow, but now WhatsApp also allows it.

Another advantage of this new function is that WhatsApp created a screen that has information about the call, that is, it is said who is inside the callAlso, who was invited to participate but still hasn’t joined, so that may allow you to decide whether or not to enter.

Finally, this new function also allows you to “ignore” the call at first and if you later regret it or free up some time, you can join from the calls tab in WhatsApp, so as you can see, you have many advantages with this new addition.

