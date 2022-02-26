What is the business world of the metaverse like?

For a few months a word has gained strength in our daily vocabulary, or rather, it seems to be getting closer to being a reality. A reality? Can we speak of a reality when we refer to a virtual world? Today we will talk about him and what the business world would be like around the metaverse.

The first thing we must say is that the term “metaverse” was born in Neal Stephenson’s novel entitled “Snow Crash” from the year 1992, where a consensual universe based on our own universe is recreated and where it is used to make reference to a digital world, a collective and frequently shared virtual space; created by convergence and compatibility with an aspect of external reality.

Now, what does this term mean? The word is a portmanteau of “meta” (beyond) and “universe” (everything around), and is closely related to the next generation of the internet. It refers then to a place in a virtual world where an immersive and multisensory experience is obtained in the applied use of various devices and technological developments on the Internet. In a broader sense and according to Wikipedia, “the metaverse may not only refer to virtual worlds, but to the multidimensional experiences of use and application of the internet as a whole, especially the spectrum that combines web 2.0, augmented reality, third-dimensional technology and virtual reality, therefore, metaverses are environments where humans interact socially and economically as avatars in cyberspace, becoming a kind of metaphor for the real world, but without the physical or economic limitations imposed there.

Although it is a new concept, it is not something far from our reality, there are already some metaverses in the areas of entertainment, tele-education, video games, telehealth and the best known, in the area of ​​the digital economy where new forms of low value have emerged. the figure of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) or Non-Fungible Tokens.

Like everything else, the metaverse must have some fundamental characteristics, which, according to Edward Castronova, professor of Economics and Telecommunications at Indiana University, are: Interactivity, since the user is able to communicate with other users, as well as to interact with the Metaverse, which further implies that their behaviors can influence objects or other users. Corporeality, since the environment to which it is accessed is subject to certain laws of physics, and has limited resources, said access being in the first person; and, persistence, since even if no user is connected to it, the system continues to work and does not stop and the positions in which the users were when they closed their sessions will be saved, to reload them at the same point when they return to connect.

The metaverse is here

One of the existing cases of the metaverse is that of Second Life or Second Life (translation into Spanish), a virtual community created in 2003 by the company Linden Lab and which is available for free on the Internet. In this community, users, called residents, can access through the use of one of the many interface programs called viewers, with which they can interact with each other through an avatar. These residents can explore the virtual world and interact with other residents, establish social relationships, engage in various individual and group activities, and create and trade virtual properties and services with each other.

Another case is that of the Fortnite and Rocket League games, developed in a metaverse environment, which are well known and demanded in the world, and which will lead Sony to invest more than 1,000 million dollars in the purchase of the developer of these games. games, targeting a new line of business: the metaverses.

Already many connoisseurs of the technological world affirm that it will constitute the new generation of the way in which we currently know the internet, it is its evolution. Perhaps that is why many people, entrepreneurs and businessmen have already wondered what the business world will be like in the metaverse? What business opportunities will there be?

As we said before, there are already developments in the areas of entertainment, video games, tele-education, tele-health and the best known, in the area of ​​the digital economy, so perhaps these areas are a good starting point to invest in this new technological area. . According to our passion, and taking into account our knowledge, strengths and skills, let’s start thinking, what can we contribute to this “world”?

If ours is not any of the aforementioned areas or we do not find a different one that we can include and with which we can contribute something new or disruptive to the known metaverse proposals, we could start by investing in companies that in turn invest in it. Perhaps this is the fastest and most effective option to invest in this virtual world, even if it is indirectly.

Among the companies that have already declared that they are investing in this area, the following stand out: Meta (formerly Facebook), Google, Nvidia, Samsung, Tencent, Apple, Coinbase, among others. Likewise, there are investment funds concentrated in Metaverse companies, which are in charge of investigating the best company prospects, investing in them with a highly diversified portfolio, and making decisions that make the returns more interesting. In addition, areas such as video games, augmented reality and virtual reality should not be lost sight of when evaluating investments.

According to a study presented by crypto giant Grayscale, in the realm of advertising, digital events, e-commerce, and hardware alone, the metaverse has the potential to become a trillion-dollar annual revenue opportunity.

And it is that the world of the metaverses is glimpsed so gigantic and so “real” that people, through their avatars, will be able to acquire not only the ownership of lots and other types of real estate, clothing, accessories, interact with other people, among thousands of things you can imagine. There is already talk that some famous artists have been proposed to open their own avatars to give concerts, among which are: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott.

New opportunities for business

The development of this new reality has opened the possibility of new job opportunities. The human talent profiles that will be most in demand in the metaverse world will be: Metaverse ecosystem developer, who will be in charge of building the entire ecosystem around him. Hardware engineers, since the metaverse will not be based only on code, games and applications, but will need physical resources to access them. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality software engineers. Scientific researcher of the metaverse, since something similar to the theory of everything will have to be built, in which the entire world is visible and digitally actionable. 3D Game Designers, in charge of conceptualizing the characters, the configuration, the story and the interface of the game, among other aspects. Metaverse Planner, who will drive a strategic portfolio of opportunities from proof of concept to pilot and implementation. Product Managers, in charge of controlling the end user experience, testing and resolving bugs in new products. Metaverse storytellers, these will operate at a higher level and will be responsible for creating a captivating and immersive story for various game genres and experiences that include. Marketing Specialist, must be able to conceive, create and execute an interactive advertising campaign or experience that crosses the lines between physical and digital and attracts millennials and members of Generation Z. Metaverse cybersecurity experts capable of blocking attacks in real time and making sure laws and protocols are reconsidered and changed.

It is about the “reality” of the future, a virtual world in which through our avatars we can make a life very similar to the one we do today, it is the future of the internet and we entrepreneurs must not lose sight of any business opportunity that can be done there, those who take the first step will be those who will make the difference and will be able to materialize all that initiative in significant returns.

Jamez Hernández, President and Co-Founder of Trust Corporate