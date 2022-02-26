What if I eat egg every day?

The egg It is a food that is in the daily diet of millions of people, because although it has many nutritional contributions in the body, it can also have some negative effects, so below you will be able to know what happens if eat all days.

This food is one of the most popular in the world and it is common to eat all the dayshowever, the egg It has always been surrounded by controversy, since there are those who defend it as one of the most complete foods that exist, but there are also experts who assure that its daily consumption can cause damage to health.

It should be noted that the egg it provides proteins, good quality fats and almost all the vitamins and minerals, it only lacks vitamin C; but the controversy arises because it also contains cholesterol.

What happens if you eat egg daily?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in the membranes of many animal cells and in blood plasma, but which can cause health problems in people.

Given this, specialists have indicated that a healthy person can eat a egg every day without this increasing risks to the heart or the body, but those people who have high levels of cholesterol in the blood it is better to limit the consumption of eggs between two to three per week.

For experts, the best way to consume this food is hard, since the nutritionist Rebecca Eisenmann explained to BBC Mundo that when the egg comes into contact with heat, its natural fats are lost. Also, another option is to eat them warm, because the yolk keeps most of its nutrients; while the least healthy form is the egg fried, because in this way the fat content is increased by 50 percent.