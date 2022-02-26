What if I eat egg every day?

The egg It is a food that is in the daily diet of millions of people, because although it has many nutritional contributions in the body, it can also have some negative effects, so below you will be able to know what happens if eat all days.

This food is one of the most popular in the world and it is common to eat all the dayshowever, the egg It has always been surrounded by controversy, since there are those who defend it as one of the most complete foods that exist, but there are also experts who assure that its daily consumption can cause damage to health.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker