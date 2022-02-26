West Side Story: why watch the new version nominated for Oscar 2022

In 1961, a “little” movie called West Side Story I take Hollywood by surprise with an unexpected love story, Romeo and Juliet style, located in the streets of New York and related to the members of two gangs, one made up of Latino immigrants and the other by those who wanted to let them know that they did not belong there.

The film, with great musical numbers, dance scenes and a relevant social theme, took 10 Oscars and became a legend (as well as a symbol of Latino identity in the United States). 60 years later, steven spielberg decided to breathe new life into the classic, so that a whole new generation could fall in love with Tony, Maria, life in the New York of the past and the famous American dream.

The new version of West Side Story conquered international critics and showed that, although rare, there are some cases in which remakes can be just as good as the original films, and that it is not always a waste of time to retell the same story.

Today, the world is different from what it was in the 60s, but we still need stories like this, which also gave more opportunities to a new generation of actors who dream of one day being as big as Rita Morenowho won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the version of Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise.

When is West Side Story coming to streaming?

Spielberg’s film opens on March 2 on the Disney+ platform

Why watch West Side Story?

The music

The music of West Side Story is legendary, is a celebration of Latin spirit and joy, and has shone both on and off the big screen. Spielberg brought back many of his songs, incorporating them again in a story that talks about impossible loves, prejudice and the struggle of thousands of migrants who cross borders in search of a better life for themselves and their children.