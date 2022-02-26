West Side Story or the psychological value of costumes in the cinema

New York, 1957. Two young people, Tony and María, live, as in a Shakespeare tragedy, a forbidden love; they belong to two rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, generating a serious conflict between them. The plot of West Side Story is well known but the new version of Steven Spielberg, which premieres on March 2 on Disney +, may still surprise you. Starting by the costumes, one of the key elements that the director insisted on revisiting. He commissioned Paul Tazewell, who is nominated for an Oscar for it (the film is up for a total of five), with one premise: that it be inspired by the original 1957 musical, not the later film. AND to add realism to the characters -for which the designer immersed himself in the photographs of street gangs from the 1950s by Bruce Davidson-, but without falling into documentary filmmaking. I wanted to reduce the theatricality of the original but, after all, it is a musical with the necessary point of fantasy typical of its genre.

the color of emotions

The rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks enters, more than ever, through the eyes. The color palette that represents them helps to trace their history and their psychological profile.. A way of dressing that reflects your vital manifesto. The first, descendants of Europeans, are children of broken homes, urban survivors. They fight to maintain dominance in that jungle of concrete and steel that for them is the city, hence their clothes, old and worn in appearance, are characterized by the neutral and cool tones: gray, blue, green… They, furthermore, are the only ones who wear jeans, a garment that represented a symbol of North America in those times; identity that the Jets champion.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are Latino immigrants in New York in search of their dreams. They are starting a new life, they want to prove to themselves that they are respectable people and her effortlessly impeccable and optimistic style reveals her aspirationsyes His suits are beautifully sewn, cleaned, pressed, and starched. His illusions and hopes materialize in bright colors, reds, yellows, golds, with tropical touchesbecause they do not deny their origin.

license to change

If there is an emblematic musical number, it is that of América. In the original film, Rita Moreno (who appears as a minor character in Spielberg’s version, by the way) dances in a purple dress. This iconic outfit is now yellow. A stylistic script change that Tazewell introduced in order to evidence even more tangibly the joy of moving to that promised land. and to multiply the positive energy of the message.

Where Spielberg wanted to stay true to the original was in the white dress that Mara wears to the ball, the same shade that actress Natalie Wood wore in the 1961 version. The color should not leave any doubt about her innocence, about her integrity as a Catholic girl. The historical wink is complete, since María also receives a red belt from Anita to complete it, a symbol of her transition from a girl to a woman.

tailored to dance

Movement is another of the key elements of the wardrobe. In a musical, at any moment the characters break into a dance and the clothes should help express the rhythm of the story. Tazewell had it clear, that’s why designed rehearsal clothing, allowing you to see exactly how each piece moved on the body of each actor/dancer and changed on the fly. In the case of the Jets, for example, the jeans were made to measure, taking into account the need for flexibility to dance. In the girls of the Sharks, the geometry of the designs and the ruffles, millimetrically calculated, accentuate their vibrant visual language.

