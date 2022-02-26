Are they currently friends? This is what Victoria Justice confessed about her alleged feud with Ariana Grande

It was on March 27, 2010 when the first episode of ‘Victorious’, the Nickelodeon series starring Victoria JusticeElizabeth Gillies, Ariana Grande, Daniela Monet and Avan Jogia. All the cast members became super close and forged a great friendship, but much was made of an alleged rivalry between Ariana and Victoria.

It may interest you: This is how the protagonists celebrated the tenth anniversary of ‘Victorious’

Many media assured that the artists had many problems while filming ‘Victorious’ and that things did not end well between them, but Victoria Justice He just cleared up these speculations in a recent interview with Chicks in the Office.

Victoria Justice finally opens up about her ‘rivalry’ with Ariana Grande

The 28-year-old actress explained that there was no feud on the set of ‘Victorious’ and that her “rivalry” with the ‘7 Rings’ singer was created by the media.

It may interest you: [FOTOS] This ‘Victorious’ actress got married in secret!

“All that drama, whatever, all that stuff, it’s so silly,” he said. “A lot of it really came from the media, because they fanned those flames, and that, coupled with social media, became a huge craze.”

Victoria even assures that she and Ariana are still in contact and that they have a very good relationship.

“It’s a little frustrating to see how people love to pit women against each other,” she continued. “I think at the end of the day, it’s about us supporting each other and building each other up. I love Ariana, and she is killing it right now. And she has been very supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text each other. She is really great. So everything is fine.”

SUBSCRIBE TO YOU AND ALL YOUR FAVORITE MAGAZINES! https://editorialtelevisa.pressreader.com/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico