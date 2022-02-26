Vengeance Iconic Batman In My Movie: Batman Director Matt Reeves

Superheroes often represent hope and goodness, but not the latest celluloid avatar of Batman. This one is “iconic of revenge” and struggling to become a better person, says The Batman director Matt Reeves.

Reeves’ upcoming film about Gotham City royalty’s covert alias Bruce Wayne will see a new version of DC’s troubled hero, crystallized in the minds of those who grew up with the Batman comics, TV shows and the many movies based on it. What you get here is main star Robert Pattinson as the “World’s Greatest Detective.”

“In this iteration, I made a conscious decision that it was going to be an emblem of revenge. I wanted him to be a Batman in his early years that he is still lost in the mystery of being Batman. This was all happening almost on the dark side of him, so he hadn’t gotten to this place yet where he could represent hope,” the director told PTI in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles.

Set in Batman’s second year of fighting crime, the film sees the superpowered man uncover corruption in Gotham City as he hunts down the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer targeting the city’s elite.

This Batman not only scares Gotham’s criminal element but also the city’s inhabitants, Reeves said. “They wonder who this vigilante is who is taking the law into his own hands, which, when you think about it, is a terrifying idea. The movie takes you on a journey where you start to question if that’s enough and he has an awakening where he’s forced to change,” added Reeves, known for the Let Me In and the Planet of the Planet franchise. the Apes.

The director said he was inspired by the Batman: Year One comic, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, which gave the film a “grounding” as a Martin Scorsese film.

Reeves recalled that in the liner notes to the comic’s commemorative edition, Miller wrote to Mazzucchelli saying that in one scene it appears that Bruce just won a look-alike contest for Travis Bickle, Robert De Niro’s character from Scorsese’s classic Taxi Driver.

For The Batman, the director said he watched ’70s movies like Alan J Pakula’s Klute and All The President’s Men, Roman Polanski’s Chinatown, William Friedkin’s The French Connection with director of photography Greig Fraser.

“Gritty ’70s crime thrillers, neo-noirs of sorts, they all brought textures to the film and, strangely enough, felt in sync with the comics. We shot the film with an anamorphic (lens) to give it a timeless feel.”

Created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger, Batman will turn 83 in March, but Reeves’s fascination with the character dates back to when he was “probably three years old.”

The 55-year-old said he met Batman, not through the comics, but through the television show starring Adam West as the superhero.

“I was born in 1966 and that was the year the TV series debuted and I was obsessed with Batman.”

The connection between the two ran so deep that Reeves once told his parents that he saw the superhero on the ceiling of his bedroom when he had a high fever.

“I remember telling my dad ‘Batman’s on the roof’ and he said ‘Are you scared?’ I said, ‘No, he’s Batman!’ I have a deep connection from a very young age. I love movies and of course I became a huge fan of comics when I took a deep dive before writing (the movie). I can’t even tell you how many comics I’ve read.”

Describing Batman as a “unique character” who has a great mythical quality that endures and has been translated into many different versions, the director said he’s excited the team got the chance to make this Warner Bros.

Reeves and Pattinson are the latest in a long line of Batman film collaborations. Over the years, filmmakers Tim Burton, Joel Shumacher, Zack Snyder, and Christopher Nolan have presented their perspective on the superhero. And actors like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale have played the masked vigilante.

But this one promises to be different.

What sets this interpretation apart is that it’s not a superhero origin story, Reeves said.

According to him, The Batman gives the viewer an entry point into the corrupt city of Gotham that has been destroyed by not one, but many antagonists: The Riddler (Dano), The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro ) and Selina Kyle/ Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

“I wanted to see Batman (as someone) struggling to become a better Batman. And he wanted me to do that while he solved a crime that would unleash the truth about this corrupt city of Gotham. For me the idea of ​​going through all this kind of back alleys would be almost like a Warner Bros gangster movie. Although it was not its origin, you will see the origin of all the characters in Rogues Gallery…”

In addition to this film, a Farrell’s Penguin spin-off series is also in the works with HBO Max on which Reeves is producing.

When asked if they were heading towards a ‘Batverse,’ he said, “That’s the hope.”

“My goal was to make a film that was an experience that stood on its own. You don’t set out to do chapter one because you never know if you’ll get to do chapter two…

“Bringing all these characters to life has led to the idea of ​​doing this Penguin story… It’s very exciting to do that in long form, to explore his character almost as a form of ‘Scarface.’ I hope this is the beginning of a Batverse, but I won’t know until the audience comes to see it.”

It took Reeves five years to make The Batman, the longest he’s worked on any film, and the pressure to deliver is very real.

“You can’t feel the pressure! It’s so personal. But all you can do is wait. It’s exciting but it’s scary.”

The film will open in Indian theaters on March 4.