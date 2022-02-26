Ukrainian athletes who would go to war against Russia

Compulsory military service imposed by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywould cause ukrainian athletes from all disciplines can enlist to the army of his country to combat the attacks and bombings by the Russian Federation.

The first to assure that they will take up arms to defend their country were the Klitschko brotherstwo former world champions of boxing that, although they are already removed from the ring, they specified that they will go to the war in case of “having no other option”.

“I will defend Kyiv with weapons in hand. I always train. I follow training as a former officer and head of territorial defense. I know how to use almost all weapons. We understand that Russia has one of the most powerful armies in the world, but any aggressor has to know what it will cost him dearly, we will not give up.” Wladimir Klitschko

Ukrainian athletes who could go to war against Russia

Although few athletes from Ukraine have declared their intention to enlist army of their country, many athletes have expressed their concernbecause their families are in war zones, in addition to the fact that the compulsory military service it might make them consider the option of defending their country.

Such is the case of Andrey Shevchenko, one of the greatest legends of Ukrainian football and former coach of the country. “Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!“, He has also written on his Twitter profile.

Рано вранці почалася повномасштабна v_yna іn_ts_yovana Ros_єю. Мій народ і моя сім’я наражаються на небезпеку. Україна та її населення хочуть миру і teritor_alnoї ts_l_snost_. … https://t.co/p5hDf2bfmY pic.twitter.com/CAHASI4Z29 — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) February 24, 2022

“Early in the morning, a large-scale war initiated by Russia began. My people and my family are in danger. Ukraine and the people of it want peace and territorial integrity.” Andriy Shevchenko

The Ukrainian manager is 45 years old, so he could still fight for Ukraine. Likewise, the substitute goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin23, who was consoled by his teammates as well as his coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid, starting with Florentino Pérez, has sent Andriy Lunin all its encouragement and affection. In addition, he has made himself available to him for everything that he and his family in Ukraine need in these difficult times. – Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) February 24, 2022

The captain of the team Ukraine and soccer player Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, also came out publicly to condemn the war. The midfield player he has not indicated his intention to enlist, but his age would allow it.

“My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever take it over. We will not deliver it. I can’t stand by and not talk about this. The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. The country in which I was born and raised and whose colors I defend internationally. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact” Oleksandr Zinchenko

Luis Cortescoach of the Ukrainian women’s football team sent a reassuring message from Kiev. Later, in statements to Rac-1, has indicated that he has spent the night in a hotel in Kiev and at night “we have heard three bombs. We thought they were firecrackers, but no. The anti-aircraft sirens have started.

Good morning from Kyiv! We are with @EscuraJ and we’re fine. At the moment in the hotel, calm, in contact with the embassy and assessing the best option for the next few hours. It is time to keep a cool head and filter a lot of the information that comes to us. Thanks – Lluís Cortés (@Llcortes14) February 24, 2022

Will Ukrainian women athletes be able to participate in the war?

From the December 17, 2021the government of Ukraine updated its military service rule so that all women in 18 to 60 years “qualified” and working in a wide range of professions are required to enroll in the Armed forces.

In this way, the Ukrainian tennis player, former number two in the world, Elina Svitolinawho has said she feels devastated in a message sent through her account Twitterhe could choose to fight for his nation, since he has 27 years and physical conditions of consideration for their sports race.

The ukrainian athletes they have not been directly forced to participate in the armed conflict that has wreaked havoc on Kyiv and adjoining areas. The athletes would only attend the call in case there is no other option, as mentioned by the Klitschko brothers.