‘Toretto and the family’: Origin of the VIRAL MEME and the best PHRASES of Vin Diesel on social networks

The new movie in the saga Fast and furiousthe ninth of the franchise, unleashed endless memes, as usual, social network users let their imaginations fly, alluding to the superhuman abilities of Dominic Toretto and company.

And it is that in the movie number nine From the saga things seem a bit surreal, from interplanetary cars to a super man who can fight an entire army, they are a bit of what the gang of mechanics who saved the world have to show in the film.

This time Dominic Toretto will have to deal with Twitter and Facebook users who claim that the American classic car driver could beat figures such as Thanos just by dipping into your favorite super power: The family.

And it is that even Lord Voldemort flees in terror when he hears the name of the Toretto family. The villains of Dragon Ball and Naruto are no match for the power of the family that has driven the internet crazy.

A new installment of F&F is coming

But so that there is no doubt about how powerful the ties of the Toretto Family are, the saga left a shocking ending for many in which Derek Schaub is seen hitting a sack and receiving a call that leaves him with “the creeps “.

Everything seems to indicate that Fast & Furious will have a tenth installment to the taste of fans and not so fans, who saw in the memes another type of incentive for the franchise directed by James Wan.

The tape will be centered on Cipher, the super spy played by Charlize Theron, who will be the protagonist and the executive producer of the film.