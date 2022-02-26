Top Gun: Maverick will not disappoint fans

One of the Top Gun: Maverick actors has revealed that despite the delays, fans will be delighted with Tom Cruise’s new movie.

Theoretically the movie Top Gun: Maverick It was going to be released in the summer of 2019 but for different reasons it has been delayed and in 2022 we will finally be able to see it. It has been a long wait for this sequel, since the original was released in 1986. Even so, everything shown looks impressive and we surely enjoyed it to the fullest in theaters.

The actor Manny Hyacinth who plays Fritz on Top Gun: Maverick It is clear that the wait will be worth it.

“It was so funny. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first. 33 years that people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom Cruise does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot, if I can remember. It was the best experience and I’m very, very excited for people to see it.”

With Tom Cruisein the film we will also see Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, who is now a four-star admiral and the Chief of Naval Operations. The other newcomers are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glenn Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, and Danny Ramirez. Jospeh Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) directed the feature film and Christopher McQuarrieMission: Impossible franchise collaborator worked on the script with Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place 30 years after the events of the first installment. Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) currently he is in charge of instructing young pilots and he does not want to advance in rank because that will leave him on Earth and he wants to continue flying. Now he must face different challenges such as autonomous planes without pilots and the arrival at the academy of Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller)the son of his late friend “Goose”.