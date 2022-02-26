Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg talk about Uncharted, the new Indiana Jones – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The relationship between Nathan Drake and Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan is not the best: the chemistry that emerges in their talks and common interests vanishes when they work as a team. Nathan lives on whatever he comes up with: delivering errands or being a bartender; ‘Sully’ is a seasoned treasure hunter and sees in the boy all the potential he needs for his next mission: to find the lost treasure of the conqueror Ferdinand Magellan that the house of Moncada – a Catalan aristocratic lineage – claims to have lost in a place remote 500 years ago.

During the filming of ‘Uncharted: off the map’, the film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg It was the first time the actors shared on set; but contrary to fiction –Holland is Nathan and Wahlberg is ‘Sully’– his complicity before the camera was absolute and seemed like that of a couple of friends from years ago. “It’s been great filming with Tom, he’s like my little brother,” said Wahlberg.

“As an actor, this is a gold mine,” adds Holland. Nate has had that dream his whole life. But circumstances have forced him to forget about it. In the case of someone as capable and talented as Nathan Drake, it’s very beautiful to be able to sense his excitement, his imagination and his innocence once ‘Sully’ has shown him the world of treasure hunting”.

Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted: Off the Map’.

With adventures in the best style of the famous Indiana Jones and drinking from the homonymous PlayStation video game, Uncharted: off the map offers historical action from director Ruben Fleischer, remembered for Zombieland, Venom and Gangster Squad.

” ‘Uncharted: Off the Map’ captures all the magic of what I love about movies myself,” says Fleischer. history and the ancient, I even went to college thinking I would become an archaeologist. As soon as I read the script I realized that it knew how to capture the magical quality of escapist adventures. I couldn’t believe my luck when I was invited to take part in something so special.” .

The video game is considered one of the jewels of PlayStation, which has sold almost 50 million copies in its six installments. Taking it to the cinema was a rather simple task, thanks to its structure and cinematographic aesthetics.

“The film reminds me of one of my favorite adventure productions: Indiana Jones,” says Wahlberg. “With touches of humor and a plot that invites you to follow the action, the production is enhanced by a spectacular use of special effects.”

“Since I was little I have dreamed of searching for treasures and having adventures traveling the world. These kinds of films have fueled my passion for history and the ancient.”

Wahlberg defines ‘Sully’ as someone who “moves in a gray area, who can’t be trusted”, but who ends up showing that “he has a heart and makes a great team with Nathan Drake”. The two protagonists share in several almost heart-stopping scenes. And it is that the film narrates an intense transoceanic adventure that takes ‘Sully’ and Nathan to disparate settings, from an exotic tropical beach to the Gothic quarter of Barcelona.

In that sense, Wahlberg referred to the “beautiful” filming locations in Spain, where he worked with Antonio Banderas (Santiago Moncada in the film). “I’ve known Antonio Banderas for years, but I hadn’t shot with him either. It has been exciting to record now with someone whom I consider a great actor, ”he detailed. Actresses Tati Gabrielle (from the Netflix series You) and Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) complete the film’s cast.

‘Uncharted’ debuted last weekend with a collection of 21.5 million dollars in theaters in Europe, the United Kingdom and Spain, in the latter country where it ranked as the best premiere so far in 2022. In the United States it accumulated 55 million dollars, a figure that makes it the best theatrical debut so far this yearand he has done it less than three months after another film starring Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became the second best opening in the history of the country.

“Movies like this aren’t made anymore,” says Tom Holland, specifically on several sets built expressly for filming and not created by computer. “When you shoot these huge action movies, you usually have to act against a blue screen. But this time, Ruben was demanding about the need for a tangible feel, deployment in real places, so he advocated for it. The crypt and church were custom built. The boats are real, interiors and exteriors were created on gimbals in order to simulate the flight of these boats. We went beyond what is allowed to be done on film sets.”

“There were so many good moments throughout the making of this movie that I felt like a kid in a candy store,” says Fleischer. “Building these kinds of sets can transform you. The crypt under the cathedral, the catacombs, the treasure room (a Roman antechamber) and, of course, the pirate ships… all of this imparts a visceral realism, for the actors and also for the audience. It adds a layer of texture and reality that can be felt when watching the movie. And in modern filmmaking, it’s not usually done this way. Much of the credit must go to our production designer, Shepherd Frankel, who built those great sets in order to fill the frames of the film.. His vision and his commitment to desired realism are both a tribute to his talent.”

