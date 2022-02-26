Today’s ephemeris: what happened on February 26 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of February 26 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

● 1920. José Mauro de Vasconcelos was born in Rio de Janeiro. One of the most popular Brazilian authors, he achieved fame with My orange-lime plant in 1968. It is an autobiographical work about his childhood in poverty. let’s heat the sun, Doidao and Fray Calabaza’s confessions are other outstanding books. In addition, he was a screenwriter, journalist and plastic artist. He died in 1984.

● 1928. Antoine Domino Jr. is born in New Orleans. For many, Fats Domino was the father of rock and roll. Pianist, singer and composer, he became the best-selling black artist of records. He was a huge influence on countless artists. In 2005 he was left for dead during Hurricane Katrina’s ravaging of his hometown. He passed away in 2017.

● 1944. The singer María Creuza was born in Esplanada, in the state of Bahia. Her figure was linked to Vinicius de Moraes, whom she accompanied in his presentations at the beginning of the 70s, together with the guitarist Toquinho. The artist’s career extends to the present.

● 1958. Michel Houellebecq, one of the most disruptive French writers, was born on the island of Reunion, near Madagascar. He shook with the publication of Extension of the battlefieldin 1994. Titles like elementary particles, Platform, Submission and Serotonin.

● 1984. Augusto Pinochet faces the repudiation of the inhabitants of Punta Arenas, in an episode that goes down in history as Puntarenazo. The Chilean dictator visits one of the southernmost cities in the country, where the popular demonstration greets him with insults, shouts of “Assassin!” and slogans against his regime. They even throw a dead rabbit at him, which stains his uniform. There are 16 detainees, in what represents one of the significant acts of resistance to the dictatorship.

● 2001. Arturo Uslar Pietri, one of the main Latin American authors, dies. Born in Caracas in 1906, he consecrated himself with The colored spears, in 1931. He also published essays, poetry, travel books and plays. He was Minister of Finance and Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as well as ambassador to UNESCO. He received the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters in 1990.

● 2014. While playing with his children by the sea in the Mexican city of Playa del Carmen, Paco de Lucía dies of a heart attack. The immense Spanish guitarist was 66 years old. He had been born as Francisco Sánchez Gomes in Algeciras. He took the artistic name from the diminutive of Francisco and the reference to his mother Lucía de el, of Portuguese origin. Flamenco achieved universal prestige thanks to his work and he was considered one of the greatest guitar virtuosos. He left behind an extensive discography and received the Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts in 2004.

● 2014. José Federico Westerkamp dies at the age of 96. Doctor in Physics and Chemistry, he became involved in the cause of human rights following the disappearance of his son Gustavo in 1975, when he was doing compulsory military service. He collaborated in the founding of the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights. He later joined the Center for Legal and Social Studies. In 2012 he was honored by the Buenos Aires Legislature as Outstanding Personality of Science and Human Rights.

● 2017. Oscar ceremony in Hollywood. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce that the best movie is the musical La La Land. The producers go up and, to everyone’s surprise, those in charge of counting the votes take it upon themselves to tell them that there was a mistake: the envelope actually contained the name of moonlit. The producer of La La Land shows the best movie card with the name of moonlit. The fact is unprecedented and generates a scandal. Beatty claims that he opened the envelope and saw the name of actress Emma Stone, star of La La Land, and the movie. What happened was that Beatty and Dunaway were given the best actress award envelope twice. PriceWaterhouse, the firm in charge of the count, must apologize publicly.

Plus, it’s World Pistachio Day.