TNT proposes a Batman marathon with great films of the character

Batman He is one of the superheroes that arouses the most passions among fans of cinema and comics. The famous character has millions of fans and over the years different film adaptations have been released that always generated a lot of passion among his followers.

From Wednesday March 2, TNT invites you to enjoy their adventures in the batman special. Write down!

It all starts with Batman at 10:00 a.m. Directed by Tim Burton and with Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as The Joker. Despite the efforts of the District Attorney and the Police Commissioner, Gotham City has become a dark and dangerous place where the inhabitants feel more and more insecure every day; until a hero emerges from the shadows.

The day continues with batman forever at 12:15 p.m. Directed by Joel Schumacher and with Val Kilmer as Batman. The darkness of Gotham City confronts the dynamic duo with their bitter enemies: Double Face and The Riddler.

At 2.30 p.m. it will be broadcast League of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck as Batman. Fueled by his regained faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater foe.

Then, it will be the turn of two of the films that make up the famous trilogy made by Christopher Nolan. At 4:30 p.m. (ARG) you can see Batman starts. Christian Bale plays the tormented heir Bruce Wayne, who after the murder of his parents travels the world in search of ways to combat injustice. When Wayne returns to crime-ridden Gotham City, he develops an alter ego who will mount a crusade against the sinister forces that threaten the city his father helped build.

later arrives Batman: The Dark Knight at 7:05 p.m. with an unforgettable performance by Heath Ledger as The Joker. With the help of Lieutenant Gordon and new District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman must destroy organized crime in Gotham City once and for all. The partnership is effective, but they soon find themselves chasing a new criminal mastermind known as The Joker, who plunges Gotham City into anarchy, forcing Batman to cross the line between hero and vigilante.

The special ends with Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice at 10:00 p.m. Directed by Zack Snyder and with Ben Affleck in the role of Batman. Fearing that Superman’s actions have gone unchecked, Batman decides to stop the Man of Steel, while the world tries to decide what kind of hero he really needs.