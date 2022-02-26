Three Jack Black Comedies Leaving Netflix in March

ads

Jack Black fans might want to reorganize their watch lists. Netflix will remove three of the actor’s comedies at the end of March, which means his fans need to reprioritize reviewing some throwbacks. With the full list of Netflix content releases/removals for March, the company revealed that Nacho Libre, The Holiday, and Kung Fu Panda will be out on March 31. All three movies will be available until that date, but starting April 1, they will no longer be accessible to Netflix customers.

Of the three, Kung Fu Panda is probably the biggest loss for Netflix. Dreamworks’ animated movie is a familiar staple that some kids are sure to watch on loop. For those unfamiliar with the charming film, its official synopsis reads: “Jack Black is the voice of Po, a noodle-slurping dreamer who must come to terms with his true flaws and everything in order to become the true Dragon Warrior. Packed with punchy humor, groundbreaking animation, and an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and Dustin Hoffman.” It should be noted that two other Kung Fu Panda projects starring Black, Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll and Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets Collection, will remain on the service for now.

As for The Holiday, most viewers probably won’t notice that absence until November or so. Nancy Meyers’ film has become a Christmas staple since its release in 2006. The film’s official synopsis reads: “Two women swap houses only to discover that a change of address could change their lives. Iris (Kate Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the world, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) realizes that the man she lives with has been unfaithful to her. Two women who they never meet and they live 6000 miles apart, they are in exactly the same place. They meet online on a home exchange website and impulsively move houses for the holidays. Iris moves into Amanda’s Los Angeles home in sunny California while Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing they want. or wait: a new romance. Amanda is enchanted by Iris’s handsome brother Graham (Jude Law), and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Black).”

ads