This is the story of Britney Spears’ iconic red latex suit

Britney Spears it was clear that he wanted to wear a red and original suit to show off in the video clip of the song “Oops!… I Did It Again”. At the last minute, a latex outfit was made for him, with which he clearly surprised and the audiovisual material became one of his most epic productions.

Now, 22 years after its premiere, the garment is still cataloged as one of the outfits that marked the fashion industry and also the identity of the Princess of pop. Here we tell you the whole story, so prepare your little tea.

I was 18 years old!

In 1999, at the age of 18, Britney Spears launched “Oops!… I Did It Again”song that is part of the album with the same name that was released in 2000and something that the American never thought is that it would be a success.

That way, when it came time to shoot the music video, the young superstar knew she couldn’t disappoint her fans who were expecting something epic from her.

The theme composed by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub revolves around a girl who sees love as just fun, so she chooses to play with a man’s feelings. Likewise, it also contains various references to Titanic, the romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

the video clip

For its part, the video that, although it was published many years later on the platform of Youtube, already add more than 359 million views and almost 100 thousand comments that highlight the tremendous talent of the composer.

In the audiovisual material, the 40-year-old dancer performed a choreography with her team of dancers in different futuristic environments. But the unforgettable thing about this, in addition to its catchy lyrics, it’s the red latex suit.

“It was all my idea,” he said on MTV in 2000. “I thought, ‘I want to be on Mars, dance on Mars.

“I want a monkey suit. I want a handsome astronaut, but there can be no spaceship,” the singer told the director. Nigel Dick. And he told Bustle that “one of the four things Spears wanted was a red jumpsuit. So we did our usual searches, we had hired a person in charge of the wardrobe ».

Likewise, he also pointed out that at Britney’s request to want to wear something original «we found a ‘catsuit’ that was fantastic, I loved it… but he rejected it. It was a gorgeous outfit, she really had style. It felt like it was thrown out the window and we had to accept that rubber suit.”

Time was running out!

Britney Spears’s stylist was running out of time to get the wardrobe ready for the video clip, until they both finally reached the designer Michael Bush.

“It came to us at the last minute. We asked him to do something special. In music everyone has to do everything in two minutes, so we knew he could do it… the creation of the famous red latex jumpsuit had to be done against the clock»counted in Vogue.

So, 11 hours before shooting “Oops!… I Did It Again” the red latex suit was made, which marked a before and after in the fashion industry.

“I remember that red suit so damn hot… but the dance was fun and made the filming easier!!!! But seriously, you all have shown me so much support with this song, I want to say thank you sending my love to all! “said Britney on the anniversary number 20 of the song.