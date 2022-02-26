This is how Tom Cruise created Les Grossman

If you were one of the lucky viewers who saw Tropic Thunder on the big screen in 2008, you walked out of theaters with an image: Tom Cruise, almost unrecognizable, shaking his ass to Ludacris’ “Get Back” during the end credits.

Known mostly for his dramatic roles, the world was shocked to see Cruise don prosthetics and plunge headlong into the world of comedy to become Les Grossman, the villainous studio executive who pulls the strings of movie within movie. from Tropic Thunder. Now, in a new interview for the “Explain This” video series of EsquireBen Stiller -who directed and starred in Tropic Thunder– has opened up about Cruise’s antics as Grossman. “Tom Cruise had the idea to play Les Grossman in the movie,” says Stiller. “That role didn’t exist. He said, ‘Well, there’s no studio exec and it would be really fun to be that guy.’ a makeup test, someone gave her a Diet Coke and then she started moving.

Stiller’s story matches what Cruise told BBC Radio 1 back in 2017. “I read the script, and it had all the characters, but the studio wasn’t there,” he said. “There was a lack of a downward structural compression on those characters, you know, that keeps the pressure on these guys that really drives the story. I said to myself, ‘You need the studio.'”

We’re still waiting for an update on Les Grossman’s so-called solo movie, but the image of Tom Cruise dancing under the influence of a Diet Coke will do the trick for now. You can watch Stiller’s full “Explain This” interview above. And below? We leave you something to relive it.

