This is how Selena Gómez takes care of her skin to always be great

Selena Gomez has shown that she is an incredibly talented young woman. In addition to standing out as one of the most famous pop stars of recent years, the artist has also created a successful makeup company focused on natural beauty called RareBeauty.

After confessing that he suffers from bipolar disorder, the singer has wanted to allocate part of the profits from the sales of her makeup products to Rare Impact Found, a fund created by her to support mental health services; a very praiseworthy action on the part of the interpreter.

Over the years, Selena Gomez has learned many things in relation to the world of makeup. However, It wasn’t until very recently that she discovered the importance of skin care by perfecting her beauty routines. skin care to improve the appearance of your face and look totally healthy and youthful.

Justin Bieber’s ex confessed a few years ago that she never goes to sleep without having completely removed her face makeup. “I get breakouts. I can’t sleep with things on my body or with color (on my face) because it worries me. Is not my style”, Selena said in an interview for ELLE.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Ice Cream” indicated that taking care of her skin makes her feel better about herself in various aspects of her life. “When you take care of your skin, you are taking care of your body, your mind and your soul, because I believe that everything is connected (…) I have noticed that when I am stressed or something like that, I tend to have more breakouts or if I get lazy with my routine. So she feels like it has become a part of her and I just deal with what I have that day.”, Selena told Vogue.

One of Selena Gomez’s infallible tricks to maintain the health of her skin is to apply sunscreen daily.. “I like to put on sunscreen factor because not only is it important to keep my skin cool, but because I have lupus. So being in the sun is, you know, a little hard for me.”, Said the singer, who has suffered for several years from the effects of lupus on her body, an autoimmune disease that can appear as a small butterfly-shaped rash after being exposed to the sun. Due to the importance of sunscreen for Selena, she makes sure to choose one of the best quality as it is the Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30.

Also, the singer uses a mist from her own line to prepare her skin before makeup application: the Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime + Set Mist. “I use the Always An Optimist spray because it has several ingredients that give you a fresh look and provide you with hydration. Plus, it smells like a spa.” Selena told Allure. This product contains moisturizing sodium hyaluronate, repairing niacinamide, and various botanicals that help soothe irritated skin and deeply nourish it.