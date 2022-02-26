‘This Clásico Capitalino is going to be different’

Juan Ignacio Dinennofront of Cougarsis aware that the match against America It is different, but he said that the current situation of both clubs will be put aside as soon as the game begins.

“It is going to be different. For us and for them the future is going to mark a peak, but beyond that it is a game of great impact, but there will be no context since the whistle blows, playing with America It’s a special game, we can’t ignore the passion of the people”, he said.

On the sidelines, the auriazul attacker, who scored three goals in the Concachampions Games against Saprissa, his first in 2022, shared that he was always patient despite everything that was said about his lack of goals.

“I understood the process of the things that had happened to me and I knew that it would not be so immediate to have the best shape, but I never gave up and thanks to the support of the team I have felt very well.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. I think a lot is required and it’s welcome because it means that I earned that requirement, but beyond that tomorrow we have a great, very big opportunity, which is to win a Clásico and put ourselves in a better position in the table. It won’t be easy,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: NOVAK DJOKOVIC LOST IN DUBAI AND GIVEN THE WORLD NUMBER ONE TO MEDVEDEV