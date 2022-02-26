They will issue Covid-19 disability only in Family Medicine Units – El Sol de Hidalgo

As of February 22, entitled workers of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) who present symptoms of Covid-19 must go directly to the Family Medicine Units for their face-to-face assessment and, where appropriate, the issuance of temporary disability.

The foregoing before the conclusion of the digital tool Permiso Covid-19 3.0 due to the decrease in infections of the disease by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and, therefore, in requests for temporary incapacity for work.

It was specified that the implementation of version 3.0 was due to the emergency caused by the growth in the rate of infections associated with the Omicron variant at the beginning of this year.

With this, the digital processing of disabilities due to this disease was facilitated in a more flexible way through a questionnaire of symptoms, which allowed the insured to have legal protection from their employers and to be able to protect themselves properly at home. This action also allowed the relief of the demand for services in the Institute’s medical units.

Since the launch of version 3.0, from January 10 to today, February 21, 373,296 Covid-19 Permits were granted, which prevented the transfer of the same number of workers for processing and consequent collection at counters, stopping chains of contagion.

You may also like: Second organ donation made by IMSS Hidalgo