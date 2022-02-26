They teach a course-workshop on medicine for exotic animals – The Comment

This Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th of February, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the University of Colima carries out the course-workshop “Basic principles of Medicine on exotic wildlifeunconventional and wild”, which is aimed at students, professionals in the area and those interested in managing wildlife.

The course-workshop is possible thanks to the link with the Environment Unit “El Palapo”located in the municipality of Coquimatlan. In this regard, the academic Cesar Garcia Casillas pointed out that this knowledge will be useful for students in their professional practice, once they have discovered their inclination and interest towards this labor field.

He explained that the exotic wildlifeunconventional or wild, covers all non-domestic animals. As an example he pointed to crocodiles, parrots, macaws, toucans, hawks, jaguars, tigers, pumas, deer, etc., and that they are one of the natural resources renewable basic together with water, air, soil and vegetation.

This professional practice, he continued, supports the training of future veterinary doctors and zootechnist “because it presents great diversification and its field of development and professional occupation no longer limited to domestic species but also to sustainable development, conservation, animal management and wildlife”.

He reported that for some years they have been included in the Curriculum optional topics related to wildlifeso that those who take the degree acquire broad and diverse basic principles.

About the relationship with the Management Unit for the Conservation of Wildlife (UMA) “El Palapo”, Professor Armando Rodríguez Vázquez explained by telephone that they have carried out different activities in collaboration, in order to cover a line of research of unconventional or wild animals.

Among the most recent activities, the clinic for unconventional faunaexotic or wild, and several workshops such as the introduction to the medicine of reptiles, felines and exotic birds, as well as the physical examination in reptiles (snakes, turtles, lizards), in exotic birdsand physical examination and physical restraint techniques in crocodiles.

For more information on what this course-workshop was like, the interested public can contact Professor Arturo García Casillas through agarcia155@ucol.mx or consult the following page: www.facebook.com/groups/educacioncontinuafmvz.