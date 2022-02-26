They discover the largest bacterium ever known, which can measure up to two centimeters in length

A giant bacterium that lives in Caribbean mangroves and has a more complex structure could be a missing link between single-celled organisms and human cells.

A team of American and French biologists have described a new species of bacteria discovered in mangrove forests in the Caribbean. The bacterium (‘Thiomargarita magnifica’) can be up to two centimeters long and has a genome of 11 million DNA base pairs, according to Science.

Moreover, this giant microbe that can be seen without microscopes does not fit the strict definition of prokaryotes: its DNA is separated from the rest of the cell content by a membrane, collects the study that describes the new bacterial species and whose preprint is available in bioRxiv.

The cells of most bacterial species are about 2 µm (microns) long, with some of the largest samples reaching 750 microns. Using fluorescence, X-ray and electron microscopy along with genome sequencing, scientists have described a monstrous-sized microbe with an average cell length greater than 9,000 µm.

The DNA of bacteria, like other prokaryotic organisms, floats freely in the cytoplasm, while in eukaryotes, the genetic material is isolated from the rest of the cell content. This is one of the main characteristics that distinguishes prokaryotes from eukaryotes. But in this case, biologists from the US and France have described a bacterium that does not fit the strict definition of a prokaryote, since its genetic material is inside a membrane.

This bacterium turned out not only to be extraordinarily large (on average one centimeter, but it can reach two centimeters), but also had a structure uncharacteristic of prokaryotes: the cell is divided into two sacs. One contained DNA and ribosomes, and the other is filled with water. This pocket is what likely allows these bacteria to grow to such large sizes, the scientists surmise.

Furthermore, ‘Thiomargarita magnifica’ turned out to have a very long genome: 11 million base pairs with DNA. Normally, that of bacteria does not exceed 4 million base pairs and 3,900 genes.

The study authors believe that this bacterium will cause scientists to reconsider the differences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes. According to them, the described bacterium challenges the idea about prokaryotic organisms as the smallest, simplest and most underdeveloped forms of life.

Beyond changing ideas about how big and sophisticated microbes can get, this bacterium “could be a missing link in the evolution of complex cells,” said Kazuhiro Takemoto, a computational biologist at the Kyushu Institute of Technology, quoted by Science.