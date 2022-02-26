They create the largest family tree in the world that brings together 27 million people
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220226/create-the-largest-family-tree-in-the-world-that-gathers-27-million-people-1122341240.html
They create the largest family tree in the world that brings together 27 million people
They create the largest family tree in the world that brings together 27 million people
Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from and how they were distributed around the planet? A team of scientists created a family tree… 02.26.2022, Sputnik World
2022-02-26T17:53+0000
2022-02-26T17:53+0000
2022-02-26T17:53+0000
science
genealogy
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1122341143_438:741:2503:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_06d2aedf11fa6dd0c482aacc38a4a9f8.jpg
Evolutionary geneticists Yan Wong and Anthony Wohns, from the University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have created an impressive family tree that shows in detail where and how human populations lived. In fact, it is not a tree, but of a set of trees that contribute to tracing all our ancestry and show how the genetic sequences of all humans are linked. The author of the study emphasizes that this method could also be applied to any other living being, from bacteria to orangutans. It could be of particular benefit to medicine, as it is able to “separate the true associations between genetic regions and disease from the spurious connections that arise from our shared ancestral history.” During the study, Wong and Wohns’ team used the so-called non-parametric registration method to collect more than 3,600 individual sequences from 215 populations and about 70,000 generations. The oldest samples used in the study date from 100,000 years ago. As Wong explains, he managed to “rebuild the genomes of our ancestors and use them to form a vast network of relationships.” In this way, he was able to determine where and when they lived. The unusual genealogical map shows how people from different corners of the planet are related to each other and come from common ancestors and even explains some key events in the history of humanity, such as migrations from the African continent.Researchers suggest that the oldest ancestors of modern humans were “probably” Homo erectus, the extinct hominins that inhabited the Earth between 1.9 million and 117,000 years BCNow the study authors plan to create a tree even more complex using the available genetic data that explains all human genetic variation.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210505/a-study-suggests-that-our-ancestors-had-hallucinations-when-painting-the-caves-1111908628.html
https://world.sputniknews.com/20220210/a-cave-in-france-sheds-light-on-neanderthals-and-homo-sapiens-1121454653.html
2022
News
en_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1122341143_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58e01fc70917b32ae61b9e2b7fb75335.jpg
genealogy
Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from and how they were distributed around the planet? A team of scientists has created a family tree that unites no more and no less than 27 million people and is based on more than six million genetic sequences.
evolutionary geneticists Yan Wong and Anthony Wohnsfrom the University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have created an impressive family tree that shows in detail where and how human populations lived.
“We have created a grand family tree, a genealogy for all of humanity that models as accurately as possible the history that spawned all the genetic variations found in humans today. This genealogy allows us to see how each person’s genetic sequence is linked to the other,” Wong explains in a comment to Daily Mail.
In fact, it is not a tree, but a set of trees that help trace our entire ancestry and show how the genetic sequences of all humans are linked.
May 5, 2021, 17:15 GMT
The author of the study emphasizes that this method could also be applied to any other living being, from bacteria to orangutans. It could be of particular benefit to medicine, as it is able to “separate the true associations between genetic regions and disease from the spurious connections that arise from our shared ancestral history.”
During the study, Wong and Wohns’ team used a so-called nonparametric log method to collect over 3,600 individual sequences of 215 towns and around 70,000 generations. The oldest samples used in the study date from 100,000 years ago. As Wong explains, he managed to “rebuild the genomes of our ancestors and use them to form a vast network of relationships.” In this way, he was able to determine where and when they lived.
The unusual genealogical map shows how people from different corners of the planet are related to each other and come from common ancestors and even explains some key events in the history of humanity, such as migrations from the African continent.
The researchers suggest that the earliest ancestors of modern humans were “probably” the Homo erectusthe extinct hominids that inhabited the Earth between 1.9 million and 117,000 years BC
“These ancestors lived more than a million years ago, which is much longer than current estimates for the age of modern humans (250,000 to 300,000 years ago), so we inherit part of our genome from individuals who we might not recognize them as modern humans but they probably lived in northeast Africa,” the scientists explain.
The study authors now plan create an even more complex tree available genetic data that explains all human genetic variation.