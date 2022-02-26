https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220226/create-the-largest-family-tree-in-the-world-that-gathers-27-million-people-1122341240.html

They create the largest family tree in the world that brings together 27 million people

They create the largest family tree in the world that brings together 27 million people

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from and how they were distributed around the planet? A team of scientists created a family tree… 02.26.2022, Sputnik World

2022-02-26T17:53+0000

2022-02-26T17:53+0000

2022-02-26T17:53+0000

science

genealogy

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1122341143_438:741:2503:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_06d2aedf11fa6dd0c482aacc38a4a9f8.jpg

Evolutionary geneticists Yan Wong and Anthony Wohns, from the University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have created an impressive family tree that shows in detail where and how human populations lived. In fact, it is not a tree, but of a set of trees that contribute to tracing all our ancestry and show how the genetic sequences of all humans are linked. The author of the study emphasizes that this method could also be applied to any other living being, from bacteria to orangutans. It could be of particular benefit to medicine, as it is able to “separate the true associations between genetic regions and disease from the spurious connections that arise from our shared ancestral history.” During the study, Wong and Wohns’ team used the so-called non-parametric registration method to collect more than 3,600 individual sequences from 215 populations and about 70,000 generations. The oldest samples used in the study date from 100,000 years ago. As Wong explains, he managed to “rebuild the genomes of our ancestors and use them to form a vast network of relationships.” In this way, he was able to determine where and when they lived. The unusual genealogical map shows how people from different corners of the planet are related to each other and come from common ancestors and even explains some key events in the history of humanity, such as migrations from the African continent.Researchers suggest that the oldest ancestors of modern humans were “probably” Homo erectus, the extinct hominins that inhabited the Earth between 1.9 million and 117,000 years BCNow the study authors plan to create a tree even more complex using the available genetic data that explains all human genetic variation.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210505/a-study-suggests-that-our-ancestors-had-hallucinations-when-painting-the-caves-1111908628.html

https://world.sputniknews.com/20220210/a-cave-in-france-sheds-light-on-neanderthals-and-homo-sapiens-1121454653.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1122341143_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58e01fc70917b32ae61b9e2b7fb75335.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

genealogy