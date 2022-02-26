https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220225/mars-rock-auction-but-nobody-buys-it-because-it-is-very-expensive–1122314288.html

They auction rock from Mars, but nobody buys it because it is very expensive

They auction rock from Mars, but nobody buys it because it is very expensive

The rock NWA 12690 was valued at up to $800,000, but in the end it was left without a buyer. 02.25.2022

Christie’s auction house organized an online bid to sell the third largest stone from Mars, but it was unsuccessful. According to information from the company, the piece had a starting price that ranged between 500,000 and 800,000 dollars. Christie’s describes the rock as one of the “most exotic objects” on Earth. However, no one wanted her. Perhaps not only because of the price, but because it weighs 300 kilograms, which makes the logistics of transporting it difficult. The rock NWA 12690 was obtained after the impact of an asteroid on the red planet, which threw a large amount of material into Earth’s orbit. It is the 12,690th meteorite recovered and classified by scientists from the northwestern part of Africa in the Sahara desert. It was found on December 16, 2018 by a Malian nomad near Achemelmel, in northern Mali, according to information from Christie’s. Although it is the third largest Martian rock that humanity has, it could actually be considered the first, since the other two larger stones were cut into several smaller specimens that were later distributed in museums, research centers and private collections. The stone is green with grayish tones. In addition, folds are observed due to the fusion that the meteor underwent when it crossed the Earth’s atmosphere. To make it more attractive to the buyer, Christie’s offered it complete with custom armor and a Lucite dome.

