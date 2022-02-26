They auction rock from Mars, but nobody buys it because it is very expensive

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220225/mars-rock-auction-but-nobody-buys-it-because-it-is-very-expensive–1122314288.html

They auction rock from Mars, but nobody buys it because it is very expensive

They auction rock from Mars, but nobody buys it because it is very expensive

The rock NWA 12690 was valued at up to $800,000, but in the end it was left without a buyer. 02.25.2022, Sputnik World

2022-02-25T22:53+0000

2022-02-25T22:53+0000

2022-02-25T22:53+0000

Lifestyle

🎭 art and culture

Mars

christies

land

space

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1122316384_0:39:600:377_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6289dddaf1f9b5f7fea74d98b2b411.jpg

Christie’s auction house organized an online bid to sell the third largest stone from Mars, but it was unsuccessful. According to information from the company, the piece had a starting price that ranged between 500,000 and 800,000 dollars. Christie’s describes the rock as one of the “most exotic objects” on Earth. However, no one wanted her. Perhaps not only because of the price, but because it weighs 300 kilograms, which makes the logistics of transporting it difficult. The rock NWA 12690 was obtained after the impact of an asteroid on the red planet, which threw a large amount of material into Earth’s orbit. It is the 12,690th meteorite recovered and classified by scientists from the northwestern part of Africa in the Sahara desert. It was found on December 16, 2018 by a Malian nomad near Achemelmel, in northern Mali, according to information from Christie’s. Although it is the third largest Martian rock that humanity has, it could actually be considered the first, since the other two larger stones were cut into several smaller specimens that were later distributed in museums, research centers and private collections. The stone is green with grayish tones. In addition, folds are observed due to the fusion that the meteor underwent when it crossed the Earth’s atmosphere. To make it more attractive to the buyer, Christie’s offered it complete with custom armor and a Lucite dome.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220223/with-connection-to-mars-and-your-brain-this-would-be-the-first-Tesla-smartphone–1122100081.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220104/the-enigmatic-images-of-mars-captured-by-the-china-mission-tianwen-1-1119988868.html

Mars

land

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1122316384_0:41:600:491_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9732d789f89f152bf3e92bee908c37.jpg

🎭 art and culture, mars, christie’s, earth, space

Follow us onGoogle news

The rock NWA 12690 was valued at up to $800,000, but in the end it was left without a buyer.

the auction house Christie’s organized an online bid to sell the third stone largest from Marsbut was unsuccessful.

According to information from the company, the piece had a starting price that ranged between 500,000 and $800,000.

Christie’s describes the rock as one of the “most exotic objects” on Earth. However, no one wanted her. Perhaps not only because of the price, but because it weighs 300 kilogramswhich makes the logistics to transport it difficult.

The rock NWA 12690 It was obtained after the impact of an asteroid on the red planet, which threw a large amount of material into Earth’s orbit.
A Tesla car - Sputnik World, 1920, 02.23.2022

With a connection to Mars and your brain: this would be the first Tesla smartphone
Its about meteorite number 12,690 recovered and classified by scientists from the northwestern part of Africa in the Sahara desert. It was found on December 16, 2018 by a Malian nomad near Achemelmel, in northern Mali, according to information from Christie’s.

Although it is the third martian rock largest that humanity has, in fact it could be considered the first, since the other two larger stones were cut into several smaller copies that were later distributed in museums, research centers and private collections.

“NWA 12690 is a volcanic rock composed predominantly of crystals of calcium pyroxene that show a complex compositional zoning. There are also grains of similar size of maskelynite, as well as materials to a lesser extent, such as ilmenite, ulvöspinel, merrillite and pyrrhotite,” the auctioneer details.

The stone is green with grayish tones. In addition, folds are observed due to the fusion that the meteor underwent when it crossed the Earth’s atmosphere.

To make it more attractive to the buyer, Christie’s offered it complete with custom armor and a Lucite dome.

The planet Mars - Sputnik World, 1920, 04.01.2022

The enigmatic images of Mars captured by the Chinese mission Tianwen-1

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker