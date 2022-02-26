These are the celebrities you won’t find on social media

Today, it could be said that social networks are the perfect showcase for all those familiar faces who want to get closer to their followers. Whether for advertising or simply personal purposes, Instagram has become one of the most used tools by influencers and professionals of all kinds to open borders, thus creating a competition to see who reaches the greatest number of followers in what is already a thorough race.

If anyone knows a lot about this, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Being one of the best soccer players of all time, there are many fans who want to know everything about the most private sphere of the Portuguese. It is for this reason that Georgina Rodríguez’s boyfriend has reached a whopping 400 million Instagram followersa figure thanks to which he has broken a new record and has become the person with the most followers of the world.

However, there are those who have not included this method among their options to get more media coverage. Entertainment platforms such as social networks can be a double-edged sword, since they can help celebrities achieve their goals or rather the opposite. It is because of that some prefer to keep their personal lives in the backgroundonly showing their fans what the media publishes.

This is the case of Rocío Carrasco. Despite being one of the most prominent personalities within our borders in 2021, Rocío Jurado’s daughter prefers to use television to answer some questions and express her opinion on the hottest topics of today. Still, considering that its success has been in crescendo In recent months, many are the followers who want to have a closer contact with Antonio David Flores’s ex.

This hermeticity is not only happening within Spain. Some celebrities at an international level they have also chosen to preserve their privacy without making use of social networks, as is the case of Angelina Jolie. The actress is one of the best-known artists in the cinematographic scene, but Not even that success has made the American want to bring positions closer to her followers. Something very similar happens to his ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who also stays away from Instagram and similar platforms.

Putting the spotlight on the small screen, many others have also not wanted to be seen on typical entertainment platforms. Among these is Keanu Revees, an actor well known for recordings like The Matrix or John Wick who also wants to preserve his privacy on social networks. For his part, George Clooney has not found the appeal of these ways of connecting with the virtual world either., something she shares with Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson or Kate Winslet. Will all of them have a profile with which to go unnoticed and be aware of all the news?