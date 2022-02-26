These 13 Xiaomi are already receiving the stable version of MIUI 13

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 13 among some of its most popular phones.

Xiaomi has just started a new MIUI 13 deployment phasecarrying the stable version of the update to a larger number of devices.

The first 18 Xiaomi and Redmi phones that will update to MIUI 13 Global, and when will they do it

In total, added thirteen new models to the list of devices that are already updating to MIUI 13. Among them, it is possible to find terminals from the Xiaomi Mi, Mi MIX or Redmi series.

These Xiaomi phones are already receiving MIUI 13

The stable update to MIUI 13 has started to be deployed in China, but with the passing of days it should reach the rest of the regions. As they count on the Chinese portal MyDriversit is planned that deployment is completed by the end of March.

Next, we leave the full list of devices that are receiving the update to MIUI 13 in this new phase of the rollout:

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition,

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Civic

Xiaomi: 4 MIUI 13 features you might have missed

It can be seen how some models are exclusive to the Chinese market, like the Xiaomi CIVI or the Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition. However, we found others yes they were sold in the global marketand therefore should receive the update to MIUI 13 Global soon.

A short time ago, Xiaomi also confirmed which phones from its POCO sub-brand would receive the update to MIUI 13.

Related topics: Xiaomi

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!