The winners of the best games of the year at the DICE Awards announced, with a big winner

It Takes Two has won the distinction for best title of the year and best game design.

We are at the gates of March but, despite the dates, there were still some important award ceremonies regarding the best of 2021. This is the case of the DICE Awardswhich have recently celebrated their 25th edition and, after knowing the complete list of nominees, we can already offer you the winners (via IGN).

Ratchet and Clank has won four awardsThe great winner of the gala was It Takes Two. cooperative game Hazelight Studios It wins another distinction as the best game of the year 2021, although it has also won the award for best design. Josef Fares continues to rack up accolades, so keep an eye out for what’s next.

Another of the most prominent names is Ratchet and Clank: A Separate Dimension, with up to four prizes in different categories like Animation, Art Direction, Technical Achievement and Best Family Game. For its part, Deathloop has won the title for best direction, while Halo Infinite stands out with distinctions in best action and multiplayer game of the year. Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

DICE Awards 2022

game of the year

deathloop



Registration



It Takes Two – WINNER



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



returnal



best animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard



deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER



Resident Evil Village



best art direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard



deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER



Resident Evil Village



best character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn



Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena



Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – Rivet



Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu – WINNER



best original music

deathloop



It Takes Two



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Psychonauts 2



Returnal – WINNER



best sound design

ForzaHorizon 5



halo-infinite



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



Returnal – WINNER



best story

Before Your Eyes



Registration



Guardians of the Galaxy – WINNER



Psychonauts 2



The Forgotten City



Best Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042



ForzaHorizon 5



Moncage



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER



returnal



best action game

deathloop



Halo Infinite – WINNER



Metroid Dread



returnal



The Ascent



best adventure game

Death’s Door



It Takes Two



Guardians of the Galaxy – WINNER



Psychonauts 2



Resident Evil Village



best family game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise



Cozy Grove



Mario Party Superstars



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER



Warioware: Get it Together



best fighting game

Guilty Gear Strive – WINNER



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl



best racing game

F1 2021



Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER



Hot Wheels Unleashed



Best RPG

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – WINNER



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous



Shin Megami Tensei V



Tales of Arise



Wildermyth



best sports game

FIFA 22



Mario Golf: Super Rush – WINNER



nba 2k22



Riders Republic



The Climb 2



Best Strategy/Simulation Game

Age of Empires IV – WINNER



Gloomhaven



Griftlands



Registration



LoopHero



Best Technical Achievement in Immersive Reality

Lone Echo II – WINNER



Puzzle Places



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



Yuki



Best Immersive Reality Game

Demeo



I Expect You To Die 2



Lone Echo II – WINNER



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



best indie game

Death’s Door



Registration



LoopHero



Saber



Unpacking – WINNER



best mobile game

behind the frame



Fantasy



League of Legends: Wild Rift



Moncage



Pokemon Unite – WINNER



best online game

Back 4 Blood



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Halo Infinite – WINNER



Knockout City



best game design

deathloop



Registration



It Takes Two – WINNER



LoopHero



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



best address

Deathloop – WINNER



Registration



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



The Artful Escape



Let us remember that It Takes Two also triumphed in many of the award ceremonies that were held between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. In fact, it was the game of the year at The Game Awards, and even at the gala of the 3D Games Awards we chose it as the most outstanding title of 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: DICE Awards 2022, Awards, GOTY and It Takes Two.