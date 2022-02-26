The winners of the best games of the year at the DICE Awards announced, with a big winner
It Takes Two has won the distinction for best title of the year and best game design.
We are at the gates of March but, despite the dates, there were still some important award ceremonies regarding the best of 2021. This is the case of the DICE Awardswhich have recently celebrated their 25th edition and, after knowing the complete list of nominees, we can already offer you the winners (via IGN).
Ratchet and Clank has won four awardsThe great winner of the gala was It Takes Two. cooperative game Hazelight Studios It wins another distinction as the best game of the year 2021, although it has also won the award for best design. Josef Fares continues to rack up accolades, so keep an eye out for what’s next.
Another of the most prominent names is Ratchet and Clank: A Separate Dimension, with up to four prizes in different categories like Animation, Art Direction, Technical Achievement and Best Family Game. For its part, Deathloop has won the title for best direction, while Halo Infinite stands out with distinctions in best action and multiplayer game of the year. Below is the full list of nominees and winners.
DICE Awards 2022
game of the year
- deathloop
- Registration
- It Takes Two – WINNER
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- returnal
best animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER
- Resident Evil Village
best art direction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER
- Resident Evil Village
best character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu – WINNER
best original music
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal – WINNER
best sound design
- ForzaHorizon 5
- halo-infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Returnal – WINNER
best story
- Before Your Eyes
- Registration
- Guardians of the Galaxy – WINNER
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Best Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042
- ForzaHorizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER
- returnal
best action game
- deathloop
- Halo Infinite – WINNER
- Metroid Dread
- returnal
- The Ascent
best adventure game
- Death’s Door
- It Takes Two
- Guardians of the Galaxy – WINNER
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
best family game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – WINNER
- Warioware: Get it Together
best fighting game
- Guilty Gear Strive – WINNER
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
best racing game
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5 – WINNER
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – WINNER
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
best sports game
- FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – WINNER
- nba 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Best Strategy/Simulation Game
- Age of Empires IV – WINNER
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Registration
- LoopHero
Best Technical Achievement in Immersive Reality
- Lone Echo II – WINNER
- Puzzle Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Best Immersive Reality Game
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II – WINNER
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
best indie game
- Death’s Door
- Registration
- LoopHero
- Saber
- Unpacking – WINNER
best mobile game
- behind the frame
- Fantasy
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokemon Unite – WINNER
best online game
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite – WINNER
- Knockout City
best game design
- deathloop
- Registration
- It Takes Two – WINNER
- LoopHero
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
best address
- Deathloop – WINNER
- Registration
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- The Artful Escape
Let us remember that It Takes Two also triumphed in many of the award ceremonies that were held between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. In fact, it was the game of the year at The Game Awards, and even at the gala of the 3D Games Awards we chose it as the most outstanding title of 2021.
