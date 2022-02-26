The unexpected movie that John Cena will star in

John Cena has joined the list of WWE wrestlers who have made their leap to fame in Hollywood, including Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Dave Bautista.. Recently, the HBO Max series, peacemaker, starring Cena, was renewed for a second season. However, this is not the only acting project that has been proposed to the fighter this year, since Warner Bros has offered him to venture into the world of cartoon characters from looney tunes playing a character in the new film Coyote vs. Acme.

This new cinematographic production will be made in a hybrid format that will combine cartoons with live action, and will have as main character Wile E Coyotea desperate animal that is constantly frustrated by not being able to capture a very bold and fast animal: Roadrunners. However, the Coyote uses state-of-the-art artifacts from the brand Acme Corporation in order to catch the Roadrunner, but they always fail him at the last moment.

According to the information provided by the portal deadline, Coyote vs. Acme will be based on the story of “Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard attorney to sue ACME Corporation. The case pits Coyote and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between the man and the cartoon fuels their determination to win.”.

The film will be directed by Dave Green, famous for directing: Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) and Earth to Echo (2014). Chris DeFaria and James Gunn, who has handled the production of the suicide squad and peacemaker, will be in charge of producing the Film, while Samy Burch will be in charge of writing the script for the film. It is estimated that the production and recording of the film will begin in the middle of March in New Mexico, United States.

This film is based on a story published in the new yorker by Ian Frazier over 30 years ago, since it was first published in 1990. It is a short story that recounted all of Coyote’s misadventures in his fight to win the lawsuit against ACME, while the ACME boss made fun of him for not knowing how to use their products. Precisely, this would be the character that the former WWE fighter would play. The names of the complete cast of the new Warner Bros film are not yet known, but it is estimated that it could reach theaters in mid-2023.

John Cena has made great strides in acting for a few years by appearing in films like: Legendary (2010), Wall (2017), Bumblebee (2018), Fast & Furious 9 (2021) and the suicide squad (2021), his participation in this last film was so successful that it allowed him to star in his own series based on the DC Comics character, peacemaker, on HBO Max.