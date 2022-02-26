“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Process

MEXICO CITY (Process).– What does a new film adaptation of a Shakespeare play contribute? The answer depends, of course, on the filmmaker’s ability to convert the bard’s text into images.

Joel Cohen does it with The tragedy of Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth; USA, 2021); this, without distorting the text despite the mosaic of juxtaposed accents of the Americans Denzel Washington (Macbeth) and Francis McDormand (Lady Macbeth), the British Bertie Carvel (Banquo), or the Irishman Brendan Gleeson (King Duncan): everything is left to charge of the actors to transmit the affective density, the pathos of the bloodiest work of the shakespearian canon.

The Scottish nobleman Macbeth, battle hero, faithful to his lord King Duncan, tempted by the ambition inspired by a trio of witches, the fateful sisters (the wierd sisters), and incited by his wife, assassinates the king, usurps the power and begins a chain of increasingly useless and grotesque crimes. The play was written by Shakespeare around 1606, perhaps to congratulate King James I, a Scotsman, an expert in demology and a fan of witch-burning.

Supported by black and white photography by Frenchman Bruno Delbonnel, and design by Stefan Dechant (Avatar, Jurassic Park), Joel Cohen recreates a nightmarish atmosphere inspired by the expressionism of 1920s German cinema, shadows and misaligned geometry, plus the surrealism of De Chirico’s paintings. The composition that results from this ambitious project maintains the constant tension between the antagonistic evils suggested by the text, agoraphobia and claustrophobia, terror of open spaces as if the force of gravity failed, and a black vortex sucked up human beings and things; terror, in the opposite direction, of living trapped in the swamp of blood that Macbeth, murderer of his own dream, has spilled.

If black and white abstraction follows the path marked out by Orson Wells with his own Macbeth (1948) obsessed with power, design and environment, as fascinating as it is unreal they come from Carl Dreyer (Vampyr, 1932); in a subtle way, Joel Cohen suggests themes of vampirism as occurs with the staging of the moment in which the king’s people are going to discover him murdered, Denzel Washington appears as an evil shadow, even more so, in the way he approaches the king’s bed and the dagger that plunges him into the neck; Lady Macbeth, too, appears as a shadow of the night by the cliff.

It is true that there is no sexual chemistry in the relationship between MacDormand and Denzel Washington, especially when compared to Kurzel’s version of Macbeth (2015) with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, but Joel Cohen shows an aging couple, Washington plays a Macbeth worn out by continuous battles, and crime and usurpation work like an aphrodisiac potion, failed.

Joel Cohen, orphaned this time by his brother, shows himself capable of creating visual poetry, without theatricality and without leaving the realm of dreams, even those sequences associated with real events, within history, such as the slaughter of an entire family; The visual resolution is formidable in the scenes of the witches played by Kathryn Hunter, between the vulture and the woman, or in the invasion of the forest in front of the castle.

Review published on February 20 in issue 2364 of Proceso magazine, whose digital edition can be purchased at this link.