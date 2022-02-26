“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Process

MEXICO CITY (Process).– What does a new film adaptation of a Shakespeare play contribute? The answer depends, of course, on the filmmaker’s ability to convert the bard’s text into images.

Joel Cohen does it with The tragedy of Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth; USA, 2021); this, without distorting the text despite the mosaic of juxtaposed accents of the Americans Denzel Washington (Macbeth) and Francis McDormand (Lady Macbeth), the British Bertie Carvel (Banquo), or the Irishman Brendan Gleeson (King Duncan): everything is left to charge of the actors to transmit the affective density, the pathos of the bloodiest work of the shakespearian canon.

The Scottish nobleman Macbeth, battle hero, faithful to his lord King Duncan, tempted by the ambition inspired by a trio of witches, the fateful sisters (the wierd sisters), and incited by his wife, assassinates the king, usurps the power and begins a chain of increasingly useless and grotesque crimes. The play was written by Shakespeare around 1606, perhaps to congratulate King James I, a Scotsman, an expert in demology and a fan of witch-burning.

