The spaceship that Kim Kardashian had built to live

Kim Kardashian always finds a way to surprise. Kanye West’s ex-partner now has a new whim. He has initiated the procedures to request all the corresponding permits to build an imposing mansion in the Beverly Hills area of ​​California. The businesswoman presented all the necessary documentation to carry out her architectural project, which consists of a house that will look more like a huge spaceship.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian bought in February 2020, just a year before announcing their divorce, for the ‘modest’ figure of 6.3 million dollarsa piece of land located in Palm Springs, specifically in the luxury residential area known as La Quinta, in California’s Madison Club, which will now be used by the star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to build a two-story minimalist house and so futuristic in design that it looks like a spaceship.

The businesswoman’s new mansion will be close to the houses that her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner. It will be designed by the famous architect Tadao Ando in collaboration with Bo Shi Architects, who must follow all the guidelines of the rapper’s ex. According to a map published by ‘The Sun’, the design of the house will have a triangle shape with rounded edges and a hole in the center, in addition to having a swimming pool and a spa.

Kim and Kanye’s split hasn’t been amicable. The rapper has come to threaten the new partner of his ex, comedian Pete Davidson. In addition, he bought a house right next to the mother of his children and has publicly insisted on getting back together with the celebrity. The media has speculated that West’s relationship with model Julia Fox is an elaborate ploy to make Kim Kardashian jealous.

The owner of ‘Skims’ has officially requested that her married name be withdrawn in order to be declared legally single, however, the rapper filed an opposition to his ex-wife’s request for a fork. Ye’s attorney states that “Kim’s motion must be denied without prejudice so that Kim may resubmit it with the required corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed ruling. Alternatively, a hearing on these additional conditions must be scheduled.”

But the actions of the 44-year-old singer seem not to worry Kim Kardashian, who continues with her projects, among which is to continue her law studies to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer, despite the fact that it cost her pass the entrance exams and had to sit twice. But in addition, she is starting a relationship with Pete Davidson that seems to be going very well. Close sources have said that the celebrity is very happy next to the comedian. It is unknown if Kim will prefer to go live in Palm Springs or if she will stay in her current house, but without a doubt, as a good businesswoman, she knows how to take advantage of properties and moments very well.