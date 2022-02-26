The screenwriter of ‘Crystal Jungle’ says that Clint Eastwood refused to be John McClane because “he did not understand his humor”

It is very, very difficult to think of that cathedral of action movies that is ‘Jungle of glass’ —and, of course, in its sequels— without doing it directly in Bruce Willis, in that almost innate cockiness that he gave his eternal John McClane and in that “Yippee-ki-yay, son of a bitch” converted from eighties one-liner to popular icon. But there is a parallel universe in which the hero of Nakatomi Plaza is very different.

matter of moods

Since the feature film began to take shape, the list of names that was put on the table to bring to life the New Jersey cop It was as extensive as it was spectacular. Harrison Ford, Charles Bronson, Richard Gere, Don Johnson or Sylvester Stallone himself were some of the interpreters who were considered; but there is one of them who was about to wear McClane’s tank top and who rejected the role for a most peculiar reason: Clint Eastwood.

But what prompted this legend to say no to ‘Jungla de cristal’? Thanks to the media /Film, where they have interviewed the screenwriter Jeb Stuartwe have learned that good old Clint decided to pass by, plain and simple, because I didn’t understand the sense of humor of the libretto.

“They went to Clint Eastwood first. Ironically, his response to the producers was ‘I don’t get the humor,’ which to me was a shock, because if you hear a lot of those words… Eastwood is one of the few people who they could have interpreted a phrase like ‘Come to the coast, we’ll have a good time.’ You could see him doing it. He was my inspiration.”

The truth is that, reviewing Eastwood’s filmography, amply nourished by characters with a crude, cynical and most blackish sense of humor, it is surprising that this was the reason that kept him away from this jewel of John McTiernan. But to king dead, king put; and it is that Willis held a position he didn’t seem to fit inbut with which he ended up captivating locals and strangers.