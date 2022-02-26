The sanctions against Russia could have consequences for the Volkswagen Group, Stellantis and Renault – News – Hybrids and Electric

Finally, Vladimir Putin took the step yesterday morning and ordered the Russian military forces to enter Ukrainian soil, in addition to carrying out air strikes on strategic locations in Ukraine. Faced with this situation, the main leaders of the European Union are finalizing a package of measures against Russia, mainly economic, which, if applied, could lead to strong collateral effects to the car factories of European companies stationed in the country that is the protagonist of the conflict. Among the European manufacturers that could be affected by the maneuvers that Russia is carrying out, and by the potential sanctions imposed by the European Union, are the Volkswagen Group, Renault and Stellantis.

Of all of them, however, it is Renault that is in a more delicate situation, since in addition to having a factory near Moscow, they have their second most important market in Russia, only behind the French market. In addition to this, the Renault Group is also the majority shareholder of the Russian Avtovaz, and as such has control of it. Avtovaz, in turn, has the Lada firm under its control, which has been the leading firm in the Russian market for years. Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, has stated that he is following the conflict “with caution”.

Regarding the Volkswagen Group and Stellantis, both have factories in the city of Kaluga, less than 200 kilometers from the country’s capital. Volkswagen makes the Volkswagen Polo and Tiguan there, as well as the Skoda Rapid and engines for Audi. The Stellantis factory, for its part, focuses on the production of vans for Citroën, Peugeot and Opel, and is a direct legacy of PSA. At the moment Stellantis has said that it is following the conflict closely, but that they will not make any statements about it.

According to AutoNews, Mercedes Benz It could also be seriously affected by the sanctions package that Europe imposes on Russia, although to a much lesser extent than the manufacturers mentioned. The German consortium opened a factory in Russia in 2019 where it produces the Mercedes E-Class, in addition to several SUVs.

The European Union has advanced that it is determined that Russia will suffer massive consequences, starting with economic and financial sanctions that cannot be as harsh as the European framework would like, since currently the Old Continent is highly dependent on Russia for energy. Among other aspects, two thirds of the fuel that Europe consumes comes from Russia. That is why an implementation of sanctions is planned in stages, in which the harshest will take place in the final stages.