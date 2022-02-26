The recipe for the “Jennifer Aniston salad”, one of the Tik Tok trends – Revista Para Ti

A salad was the menu of the actress during the filming of the series. The Eating Healthy site brings us the recipe.

Jennifer Aniston He has been quite constant in real life, especially when it comes to his diet and recently a curious fact emerged, and that is that during the 10 years that the filming of Friends lasted, he ate the same type of food: a salad.

The revelation was made by her close friend and co-star on the show Courtney Cox, who said that like Rachel Greenwho valued health and well-being, Aniston he also stayed true to his diet.

Cox revealed in an interview that she and her co-stars had lunch together every day for 10 years. “It was a Cobb salad Jennifer arranged with turkey bacon and chickpeas And i do not know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right? the actress said.

While the show ended many years ago, its relevance and popularity continue, with fans all over the world still celebrating the six main characters.

Now this salad seems to have gone viral again as it was picked up on the video sharing app TikTok and also in Instagram. called the “Jennifer Aniston Salad”netizens have suddenly been releasing their own improved versions of the health food.

eating healthyan account of Instagramshared the recipe.

Ingredients

– 3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat

– 2-3 mini cucumbers chopped

– 1/2 cup chopped parsley

– 1/2 cup of chopped mint

– 1/3 cup of chopped red onion

– 1/2 cup chopped pistachios

– 2 cups of chickpeas

– Juice of 1 lemon

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– Salt and pepper

– 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

preparation: Combine everything and enjoy.