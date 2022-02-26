The possible wedding date of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already told their families that they want children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker react to the hilarious parody of their wedding.

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship in January 2021, they have become one of the most acclaimed celebrity couples by the public. Everything they do ends up becoming news, even if it’s just a family date or a vacation. The truth is that they do not stop showing their love for social networks, and that is something that we love. In fact, it has been through social networks where they have confirmed that “they would die for each other”. So much passion and romance between two people it could only end in a wedding and, although they have already said that it will be something intimate where they will exclusively bring together close friends and family, we are already looking forward to seeing the link broadcast on the Kardashian reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, also known as ‘Kravis’ –an acronym with which fans have baptized the duo–, may already be finalizing the details of the ceremony because, as they plan, the date wedding is closer than we think, and this has been revealed by a source close to the couple for the People medium: “There are two weekends that she looks for in May. They don’t want it to be a press frenzy.”

This means that for May there is only a little over two months left, so we will not have to wait too long to see Kourtney dressed in white, even if it is only because of a photo on social networks or a small leak. What’s more, this same contact has ensured that today, Kourt already is receiving dress sketches for her wedding to Travis.

They are so in love that Travis, rather than ask the oldest of the Kardashians if she wanted to marry him, asked her when she would want to, since it was assumed that the answer would be yes, according to the source. Well, we already know: it will be a weekend in May 2022, and in the strictest privacy. We wait for the confirmation date and more details about the wedding very soon.





