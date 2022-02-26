The origin of Poirot’s mustache

DEATH ON THE NILE

Direction: Kenneth Branagh. Screenplay: MichaelGreen. Novel: Christie Agatha. Interpreters: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, and Ali Fazal. Country: USA. 2022. Duration: 127 minutes.

ANDThe mustache of Hercule Poirot, the cause of his absence-presence, gives rise to a warlike preamble which describes, in black and white, the youth of the charismatic character created by Agatha Christie. Let’s say that this new adaptation of the story written by the so-called queen of ¿who is the murderer? (whodunit), in 1937, adds nothing new to what has already been shown, for example, in the conventional film by Guillermin (1978). Except for its long and suggestive preamble – self-homage to his Belfast?– and its long ending, the rest is rain on wet.

Between both extremes, with some slight plot changes introduced to stir up Poirot’s dormant and twilight libido, the novelty revolves around the appearance and disappearance of his mustache of bizarre dimension.

Here ends everything that Branagh has been able to breathe into a film that does not dare to go to the extremes of reconfiguring Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes, despite the fact that it takes many licenses and incurs in unjustifiable and questionable excesses. Branagh, as an actor, he is Poirot in his own film, he is too serious to cover himself with the slippery tone that Robert Downey Jr.’s performances tinge when he plays Holmes. Nor does Ritchie’s rhythm seem within the reach of a Branagh with calmer movements and deeper gestures.

That being the case, the hard core of this death on the nile It is resolved by overacting. There is so much and with such little subtlety that it is impossible not to smell from afar the outcome of that crime of passion in the middle of the pyramids of Egypt. From the very beginning, a ballroom dance scene, with sensual contortionism bordering on circus exercise, it is clear that Branagh does not seem to be attracted to the original story or the script by Michael Green, who applies plastic surgeon touch-ups without a license or forgiveness. Those changes could have taken effect under another baton but the one Branagh wields proves unable to cultivate suspense by neglecting most of the suspects. The DNA of Agatha Christie and her ability to sow attention, doubt and mystery in those who follow her stories remain.