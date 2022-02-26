the “most powerful console in the world” has up to 15 months without interest

We just told you that the Xbox Series S, the little sister of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, is on sale. But for those who want more power, Xbox Series X is again available on Amazon Mexico.

As it happened at the end of January, the Microsoft console again has units available in the store. In recent months it has been a bit difficult to get one of these consoles, and right now it can be done for its original price of 13,999 pesos.

Due to its price it has free shipping for all usersin addition to exceeding the minimum required to be able to pay up to 15 months without interest depending on our credit card.

Being sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, it also has the benefits of Amazon Prime, which means that users who have this subscription service can enjoy next day delivery depending on the city where they live.

