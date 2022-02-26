The Met Opera announces its 2022-23 programming, the most prolific in ten years

After two seasons of artistic fallow and activity slowed down due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Met Opera of New York announced this Wednesday its artistic program for the 2022-2023 season, which with seven works, will be the most prolific in the last decade.

“The lessons we’ve learned over the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met and the opera depends on continually breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It’s our way forward,” said Met Opera Director General, Peter Gelbin a statement in which he highlighted the premieres and the new productions that will go on stage.

The opening night of the next season is scheduled for next September 27 and will be in charge of the opera Medea, the tragedy in three acts by Luigi Cherubini, which will be starring the soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and the tenor Matthew Polenzani.

The opera, based on the homonymous tragedy by the Greek author Euripides, will be directed by Carlo Rizzi.

The classic flavor of the start of the Met’s operatic season will be followed, on November 22, by the world premiere of “The Hours”, the latest work by composer Kevin Puts, which is based on the novel of the same name by the writer Michael Cunningham.

The novel was brought to the big screen in 2002 by Stephen Daldry in a film starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman, who won the Oscar for best leading actress that year for her role in the feature film.

In its operatic version, the orchestra will be conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and, on stage, the leading trio will be made up of the sopranos Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara and the mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.

