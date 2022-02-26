The Mark Wahlberg sequel that couldn’t be

In case you haven’t heard, this past weekend hit theaters with a no small action movie called Uncharted, in which Mark Wahlberg plays a grizzled adventurer named Victor Sullivan. aka sully. The film is of moderately questionable quality. But you don’t need to know. It’s not why we’re here today.

No, we’re here because Wahlberg is on a press tour after the premiere of Uncharted, dropping snippets of Wahlbergisms like chunks of frozen ground beef on a grill at the Wahlburgers on duty. In an interview with KFC Radio, Wahlberg went on to talk about infiltrators, the 2006 film in which he played cop Sean Dignam. (The role earned Wahlberg a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars, by the way.) Of course – spoiler alert for a movie from nearly 20 years ago – Dignam was one of the only main characters to survive the bloodshed in Martin Scorsese’s film.

Perhaps it’s understandable then that Wahlberg got to thinking, along with screenwriter Bill Monahan, that he could dream up an idea for a sequel to infiltrators. “I went to a meeting with Bill Monahan at Warner Brothers to present the sequel to infiltratorsWahlberg said. “And let’s just say the proposal didn’t go very well. He didn’t really have anything set up, but he’s the kind of person you trust to write something. And when we were working on the script for Cocaine Cowboys, American DesperadoI said, “Bill, start writing.” They like to have things well thought out and planned.'”

Wahlberg later added that he had Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro in mind for the sequel. Unfortunately, he did not go into detail about what exactly the continuation of the plot of infiltrators. But we think it’s safe to say that it would probably include more guns, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston (Again)” and Catholic guilt.

You can watch Wahlberg’s full interview with KFC radio below.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

