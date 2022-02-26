The lifestyle habit that will help you become a great leader

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

Imagine a senior executive of a Fortune 500 company who had just returned from a business trip, did not sleep well, and has just arrived at the office. His assistant brings him coffee, and since he’s feeling sluggish and hungry, he orders a doughnut. After several meetings, returning emails and calls, he realizes it’s almost 6 pm and he hasn’t had lunch.

On the way home, he sees a middle-aged man exercising outside and remembers when he used to exercise before work. She remembers how energetic he felt in those days. That was it before he got promoted and became a father.

Sounds familiar?

The truth is that it happens to most of us. When we are younger and have fewer responsibilities, it is easy to do everything. Then we grow old, our duties increase, and our health is the first to suffer. The good news is that the busiest people on the planet with the most grueling schedules make exercise a top priority. And you can too.

I have had the pleasure of working with Richard Branson, Robert Downey Jr. and other celebrities and high achievers. And I can tell you that everyone makes time for their health. Without it, they know they won’t feel or perform at their best.

Investing time in your fitness gives you one of the highest ROIs in productivity, performance and general well-being. Here are the top three reasons why you should be adding a fitness routine to your busy life in 2022.

1. Exercise improves work performance

Your mental firepower is directly related to your fitness levels. Better concentration, faster learning, and a sharper memory are just some of the benefits you’ll reap from a regular fitness regimen.

In fact, regular exercise increases the number of brain cells in a region of the brain called the hippocampus. This is related to learning and memory.

2. Exercise reduces stress and prevents burnout

In order for you to make the best possible decisions for your company, your prefrontal cortex ⁠, the “CEO” of your brain ⁠, must be working properly. The greater your stress, the less activity in this key area of ​​the brain.

A study of thousands of business executives and HR professionals from around the world found that leaders and employees are burning out at a record rate. In other words, leadership stress levels are higher than ever. Studies have found that regular exercise makes one more resistant to the emotional effects of acute stress.

3. Exercise leads to a longer life

Perhaps most surprising of all the benefits of being a fitness leader is that there is strong evidence that being physically fit is key to a longer life.

Landmark studies from the Cooper Institute For Aerobics Research in Dallas have investigated the association between fitness and death. The results revealed that men and women with low levels of fitness had more than twice the mortality rate of people with even a moderate level of fitness.

This is crucial because the fitness level of key executives can be a crucial factor in determining the success of the company. The illness or death of a top executive could have far-reaching consequences for an organization.

How much exercise do you need to do?

According to the American Heart Association, you should exercise for 30 minutes every five days of the week for a healthy lifestyle.

As a leading fitness and wellness expert for the past 20 years, I encourage all of my executive clients to focus on consistency. And the number one key to being consistent is to choose an activity that you enjoy, so that you can maintain this habit.

The second key to exercising is to schedule your exercise routine. What is put on your schedule gets done. Just be sure to select a time that works for you. And don’t cancel it. It’s just as important as everything else on your calendar.

The bottom line here is that exercise is just as necessary for our bodies as sleep and nutrition. It helps your brain work better, improves your mood and makes you more resistant to stress. Being fit also helps you live longer. For you to be the best leader you can be, being in shape is not a nice thing to do, it’s a must.

Now, back to the story…

Later that night, as he struggled to stay awake and answered the emails that had accumulated during his business trip, the Fortune 500 executive began to think about the man he saw earlier exercising outdoors.

He remembered how he used to prioritize his health and make time. She then decided to schedule some short workouts to get back to being the person she used to be.

This is how you should approach fitness if you want to be a better leader. You need to add fitness sessions to your busy schedule and stick to them no matter what comes up. It can be hard to stop working when you’re in the zone to hit the gym, or if you have a lot of fires to put out. But do it anyway.

A wise person (well, it was Tony Robbins) once said: “We didn’t achieve our goals. We get our musts”. So if exercise is “nice to have” but not an absolute necessity for you, you should stop everything you’re doing now. Realize that increasing your performance, energy and focus, wellness, and adding years to your life is reason enough to make fitness a priority.

No matter what your reason for taking on the challenge of improving your health, exercise will make you a better leader at work, a better role model at home, and help you make the impact you were born to make on this planet. Isn’t that what we all want from life?

