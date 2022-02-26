The latest trailer shows the marital struggle of Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

Apple TV+ released the official WeCrashed trailer, his upcoming limited series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as the couple behind startup WeWork. The series chronicles the rise and fall of the company as its founder, Adam Neumann (Leto), is involved in several lawsuits for misconduct.

The trailer focuses on WeWork co-founder Adam as he builds a company specializing in bringing revolutionary workplace relationships and collaborative workspaces to America. His wife, Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), is always by Adam’s side, helping him build his empire. So even if Rebekah doesn’t have a “co-founder” title, she was an essential participant in starting and developing WeWork. The trailer shows how the couple’s love for each other and their willingness to support their dream helped WeWork grow from a single coworking space to a $47 billion company in less than a decade. However, when fame and fortune became a part of their everyday lives, Adam and Rebekah’s relationship took a turn for the worse.

Intoxicated with power, Adam begins to use WeWork as a kind of cult that promotes him as a genius who will change the world. Official WeWork events begin to feature drug abuse and bullying as Adam is placed in the position of leader who must be obeyed at all costs. As for Rebekah, she begins to feel that her work at the company is not recognized by the people around her, who treat her as “Adam’s wife” instead of as someone fundamental to the success of WeWork.

The new trailer proves the creators right, as the story of WeWork’s fall is told from the perspective of a loving couple who see their trust in each other shaken to the core. It is a new version of history that focuses on the impact that large companies have on people’s lives.

WeCrashed is based on the hit podcast “Wondery WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Eisenberg and Crevello also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-executive producers on the series. WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who are executive producing alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy.

The eight-episode limited series also stars Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the other co-founder of WeWork. The cast also includes America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of WeCrashed on March 18, 2022. New episodes will drop weekly every Friday through April 22.