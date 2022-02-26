The latest report on the state of health of Henry Martín

One of the main problems that the America club in this campaign, it is the lack of goals by their forwards, since none have been able to respond by breaking the rivals’ nets in recent games. One of the most notable is Henry Martina Mexican striker who, despite scoring last week against Club Pachucadoes not convince the fans Cream blue.

Today it was revealed that Henry Martin is in doubt to be summoned to the match against Cougars. César Caballero, journalist from ESPNreported that so far it is only an infection in his respiratory tract, since he has not tested positive for Covid-19. However, even if you don’t have the virus, you may not end up being fit to face the Capital Classic as owner of America club.

The same source confirmed that in training this morning, Federico Vinas was in charge of lining up in the starting lineup, but we have to wait for tomorrow’s practice, which will be the last one before the clash between bluecream and Auriazules.

How did the fans of Club América take the possible absence of Henry Martín?

The followers of the Eagles They were not very disturbed by the situation of the forward, because although they do not wish him harm, they recognize that a change in the forward of the Coapa could go down well, especially since Federico Vinas he needs more minutes on the field to perform adequately.