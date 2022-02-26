The Kardashians expect a new pregnancy soon and Kylie Jenner is more excited than any

The Kardashians are celebrating the arrival of the new member of the family, Wolf Webster, the little son of Kylie Jenner, who was born on Wednesday, February 2. But Travis Scott’s girlfriend is not enough with her two children, she wants more nephews and is excited that one of her sisters can get pregnant in the coming months. The one appointed for the task seems to be the model Kendall Jenner, who has already received pressure from her mother to give her a grandson, and now her younger sister joins the chorus asking for a new Kardashian heir.

During a preview of an interview with Kris Jenner on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the matriarch is very excited about the birth of her eleventh grandson Wolf Webster. Chen host Ellen DeGeneres asks which of her children she thinks will give her a 12th grandchild, Kris admits she’d love Kendall Jenner to be a mom.: “Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby. I think eventually she would love to have a baby.”

Despite the excitement of her mother and younger sister, Kendall has not revealed her plans to have a baby anytime soon.. In 2020, during a family vacation in Palm Springs, the model joked about not having children, unlike her famous sisters. In a video posted on her Instagram account, the businesswoman also panned the camera to show her sisters running with her children in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up. “No kids yet,” she wrote. A couple of years ago when she was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show she said, “I have moments where I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t have it, I don’t have it. I’m good. I can wait a little longer. But it’s amazing because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” Kendall Jenner joked in reference to her nephews.

Earlier this year, the Kardashian supermodel was spotted wearing a cute winter outfit, which featured a small tummy. In the images, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a baggy ivory sweater with a long coat, and a bulging belly. It is not the first time that it seems to be in the sweet wait, since last December Kylie Jenner’s sister shared a photograph where she appears in front of her boyfriend, the basketball player Devin Booker, where a slight prominence can also be seen. in your abdomen. However, the model has repeatedly expressed that at the moment she does not want to become a mother.

Kylie Jenner is the mother of Stormi and Wolf. Also, she is the 2-year-old Psalm’s aunt; True of 3; Chicago of 4; dream of 5; Saint of 6; King of 7; north of 8; Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12. Although she wants more nephews, for now her sister Kendall, the only one without children, does not seem to have pregnancy plans and remains very focused on her career as a model and as a tequila businesswoman with her brand 818.