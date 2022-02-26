The iPhone 14 will change its design 5 years later, just like Android?

All the rumors and leaks seem to go to the same point: Apple has finished the iPhone 14 design. And there is good news, finally, for the most staunch users of the company. Apple is going to change the design of the iPhone 14 after 5 years. Today we tell you how this will affect the android phones and what differences will there be with the most advanced terminals from Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus or Xiaomi. The iPhone front will finally change!

The iPhone says goodbye to the notch and hello to the hole or pill

It seems that Manzana has realized that it cannot continue to extend the notch design for longer. 5 years of notch and minimal changes are enough even for the unconditional fans of the company. In 2022 there will be a major design change in the iPhoneeven more so than the switch back to flat frames.

According to Apple leaks going to use a new system to host the FaceID in the front area of ​​the screen. This system will not be a hole like most Android mobiles have, but will use what the community is calling «pill«.

The images show the concept much better and allow us to glimpse a much better used screen. If Apple manages to put the Face ID in those holes, it will have gained a good percentage of the screen on the front and the applause of many users.

iPhone vs Android phones: notch, holes, pills…

The truth is that Apple needed to use the notch during these last 5 years. Leaving aside the fingerprint sensor and opting for a facial recognition system has perpetuated the gigantic notch.

While on Android we see phones with a camera under the screen, Apple has simply reduced the size of this notch on the iPhone 13 a bit. Now, its facial recognition system is unique and works much better than any other. android mobile.

Now the company has managed, according to leaks, reduce the size needed for all Face ID components. This will leave us with two holes larger than most Android options, but much smaller than the current notch.

The equation is simple: Apple will not have such a small hole, but it will still offer the best facial recognition system on the market. In addition, to this equation must be added the implementation of symmetrical bezels at all angles.

The end result between iPhone 14 and the high-end Android could be a very similar screen percentage. Now they will be on par in design and Apple will be able to count on the advantage of Face ID.