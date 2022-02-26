The first step that Nicolás Larcamón takes to think about directing Chivas

Nicolás Larcamón could have taken the first step to lead Chivas.

February 24, 2022 6:37 p.m.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They play this Saturday against Puebla at Akron Stadium, where they will face Nicholas Larcamonone of the most sought-after technicians at this time in Mexican soccer.

In fact, Nicholas Larcamon is one of the technicians who has sounded the most to direct Chivasbecause he would leave Puebla for the next tournament, and he would have already taken the first step to reach the Flock and replace Marcelo Michel Leano.

Nicholas Larcamon He spoke at a press conference and although he said he still did not think about the next step in his career, he could have made it clear what he requires to lead Chivas and would have put his first condition.

What would Larcamón ask to lead Chivas

The Puebla coach spoke well of Chivas but above all of Alexis Vegawho he said is one of the best players in Liga MX, so Larcamón could ask that the striker renew in order to have a competitive team.

