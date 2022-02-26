The first materials of the new Pokémon Presents appear for the West – Nintenderos

As you well know, The Pokémon Company has recently presented a new Pokémon direct known as Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2022. What will be shown in it is a true mystery, so here we bring you an interesting one about the impact of this Pokémon Presents in the West.

It seems that Pokémon Presents will be broadcast in the West

Now we have been able to know that the website of press materials of this Pokémon Presents has been updated with Western material from the live show. For this reason, it is believed that the direct will be offered worldwide despite the fact that for now it has only been announced by the Japanese accounts of Nintendo and Pokémon.

Western accounts of Nintendo and Pokémon have not published on social networks for almost two days now, and this seems to be due to the Russian attack on Ukraine that is currently taking place. Without a doubt, a good gesture of solidarity with the people who find themselves in this difficult situation and who are suffering right now.

Here you can see the materials that indicate that the Pokémon Presents will have a worldwide broadcast:

Remember that the only thing we know officially so far is that the presentation will include details about the franchise and what it will last 14 minutes. This new Pokémon Presents will start on February 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time, schedules for other countries here). For now it is unknown what will be shown, although there have been some rumors circulating for several weeks.

In addition, we remind you that Game Freak has caused a stir on social networks by giving RT to the message of the Pokémon Presents announcement. Company members such as Shigeru Ohmori, Junichi Masuda or Takao Unno have retweeted the message, and this has made fans think that something related to the main series of pokemon.

For now there is nothing confirmed, but it certainly seems possible to see something outstanding in the event. Remember that you can leave your predictions in the survey that we have launched.

Finally, we remind you that a few days ago it was officially confirmed that there will be several special announcements every day this week focused on different games for Pokémon Day. These are the ones we know:

