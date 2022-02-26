The faces of Batman in the movies

With the arrival of “The Batman” we have a new interpretation of Batman, one of the most iconic characters in the comics industry and one of the most recognized in the world. This time it is Robert Pattinson who assumes the hood of the Dark Knight, but since he is not the first, nor will he be the last to do so, we will list some of the actors who have had the privilege of bringing this late-night hero to life on the big screen and bragging about the fact that they have been able to say “I am Batman”.

Before starting, it should be clarified that Batman first appeared on the big screen played first by Lewis Wilson”Batman“(1943) and then by Robert Lewery”Batman and Robin” (1949), but these were cinematographic serials that worked more like series of several chapters that were broadcast on Saturday mornings in movie theaters, since it is a time before television. Here we will concentrate only on feature films dedicated to Batman.

Adam West

The first official movie Batman It premiered in 1966 and was an adaptation of the same name from the popular television series that was broadcast on the ABC television network. Both productions starred Adam West, who played a serious and intelligent Bat-Man despite the light and sometimes comedic tone of the stories in which he appeared.

Michael Keaton

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, filmmaker Tim Burton presented a Dark Knight that was totally different from the childish 1960s version and more influenced by the comics of creators such as Frank Miller, Dennis O’Neil, and Neal Adams. this time Batman was played by Michcael Keaton, an actor who until then was best known for his appearances in comedies, but who proved to everyone that he was the right person to play the hooded hero Primero in “Batman” (1989) and then in “Batman Returns” (1992).

Val Kilmer

The saga started by Tim Burton would be continued by the filmmaker Joel Schumacher with the film “Batman Forever” (1995), but this time Michael Keaton refused to return after reading the film’s script. He was replaced by Val Kilmer, who gave a passable performance but could do nothing to salvage a shallow story with an overly picturesque tone. Even so, the film was a commercial success.

George Clooney

The Burton and Schumacher saga concluded in 1997 with the release of “Batman & Robin”, a film that did not feature the return of Kilmer in the title role, since he complained that in the previous installment his character was not treated as well as the villains. This time George Clooney took on the Bat Man costume, but this production was far inferior to the previous three and even Clooney himself admitted that he was embarrassed by his portrayal of the hero. The film didn’t fare too badly at the box office, but it was devastated by critics and fans.

Christian bale

Almost ten years passed before Batman returned to the big screen, but when he did it was quite an event thanks to the trilogy by English filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who chose to tell a more grounded and dramatic version from the character’s origins. This new saga began with “Batman Begins” in 2005 and this time the hero was played by the versatile actor Christian Bale, who won the vote of both critics and fans. Thanks to the success of this film, Bale had the opportunity to return to play Batman in “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) before leaving the character.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck was the actor who most recently played the Dark Knight on the big screen, but in a different way than the others actors. Affleck was not Batman in his own movie, but as part of the DC Extended Universe. His first appearance was in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), a film that is a sequel to “Man of Steel” (2013), the new origin of Superman,) and then appear briefly in “Suicide Squad” (2016). The Batman de Affleck had a leading role in “Justice League” (2017) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021) and it is rumored that he will appear for the last time in “The Flash” (2022). Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight was an older hero, cynical and tired after spending years fighting crime, but he didn’t get a movie of his own to really explore this incarnation of the character.