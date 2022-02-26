The Expendables Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

The film series was created as a way to celebrate the action movies of the 1980s and 1990s as well as the stars who starred in them.

The most spectacular images of Jason Statham filming ‘The Expendables 4’.

All about ‘The Expendables 4’: cast, release date, trailer… what we know about the saga with the most muscles.

Those of us who were kids in the ’80s or ’90s can imagine what our level of shock would have been if someone had told us that we would ever see an action movie that featured Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Jean- Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Wesley Snipes or Mickey Rourke. All together. A dream come true.

And, although it was not possible at the time, Stallone made it a reality in 2010. Together with the screenwriter David Callaham, he wrote and directed ‘The Expendables’, a true All-Star of action and which was also a tribute to the films of action from the 80s and 90s as well as the stars who starred in them.

The success of the first film was brutal and was quickly followed by a second part, ‘The mercenaries 2’ (2012) that doubled the budget and guest star bets. In 2014, ‘The Expendables 3’ was a bit excessive, due to a cast perhaps already too extensive, exaggerating this character that there were many famous guests, which had characterized the series.

After eight years of rest, a few months ago it became known, thanks to the Instagram posts of some of its protagonists, that the fourth installment of the saga was being shot, that it would once again feature some of its main protagonists and that, in theory, will be focused on the story of one of them, Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham. In addition to the English actor, it has been confirmed that Stallone, Lundgren, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy García are in the cast.

There is still no official release date, so while we wait for the signal to go to theaters, we have thought it necessary to review the three films seen to date and order them from best to worst, according to the criteria of the users and critics of the IMDB website.

3. The mercenaries 3. 6.1/10

What most caught the attention of the third installment of Los mercenarios was the poster, in which up to 17 actors who could be considered front row could be found, including Harrison Ford or Antonio Banderas. An excess whichever way you look at it, because also, as is often the case, you can see that the effort in the film was to get all those names on the poster, and not so much that the plot turned out to be fun or interesting.

On this occasion, the mercenary team has to fight with one of its co-founders, Conrad Stonebanks, played by none other than Mel Gibson.

The fact that they wanted to make a more friendly and suitable film for all audiences, reducing the usual level of violence on screen, made the film the weakest in the series, also in terms of box office.

2. The mercenaries. 6.5/10

The film that opened the series was a real box office success. Critics praised the mix between action and humor that ran through the entire film, but missed something else. Especially considering that the actors who played the film were the best that has ever been in the genre.

This inaugural film tells the story of a group of elite mercenaries, the best in the world, who are tasked with overthrowing a Latin American dictator, General Garza. They soon realize that the real enemy is not Garza, but James Munroe, a former CIA agent who wants to get rich from drug dealing.

Be that as it may, the success of the film prompted a second installment that for now stands as the best of the saga.

1. The mercenaries 2. 6.6/10

The mercenaries managed to break that maxim that “second parts were never good” since most fans and critics consider this second film as better than the first because it is more successful in the mix of humor and action. than the previous one (surely having more resources to do it also had a great influence on the final result).

In the film, the mercenaries take on another job that seems like it will be easy, but obviously things get complicated. They find themselves in a conflict with a rival mercenary gang, the Sangs, and have to avenge the death of one of their youngest members. In addition, they will have to solve the problem that the Sangs have in their possession five tons of plutonium that could represent a global threat.

Without throwing the bells on the fly either, many critics ruled that the film gave exactly what it promised: action in abundance starring the great stars of the genre, and that was more than could be asked of it.

