The dirtiest rags of Tom Cruise, betrayed by a woman: he tells it all

It is often thought that when the couples of the show separate, one of the parties will reveal the most intimate secrets of their ex to achieve a personal victory.. However, the artists should worry more about their former managers, since those people who completely led their lives know all their secrets and hobbies much more than their own partners. Also, by not being a public figure they have nothing to lose when it comes to revealing the dirty laundry of celebrities.

Recently, Eileen Berlin, who was Tom Cruise’s manager at the beginning of his career, gave an interview to the ‘Daily Mail’ where she revealed important details regarding the actor’s personality. Cruise’s former manager and the actor met when he was 18. She saw the great personality of the actor and signed a contract with him so that she could handle her future projects on the big screen.

Berlin indicated that at that time the actor did not even have a fixed residence in New York, so she offered him to live in her house in the Big Apple, where she lived with her husband.. The former manager stated that at that time Tom Cruise was a very kind young man “sweet, respectful and extremely polite”, so she gave him confidence to receive him at her house. In addition, the actor referred to them as “Mr. and Mrs.”, more perfect impossible.

However, the kind and tender boy began to take out his claws over the months, to the point of constantly having fits of anger.. “He had a terrible temper. He was full of anger towards his father. He was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of his fingers. It was as if something was burning without flame, he suddenly boiled and exploded. I attributed it to his insecurity”, confessed Berlin, while pointing out that he lived a very uncomfortable moment with the actor when he wanted to give him a present for his 19th birthday. Eileen Berlin said that he gave him an album with cutouts from teenage magazines with numerous photos of his face to congratulate him on his success and his international reach, however, Nicole Kidman’s ex did not react in the best way and told his former manager “that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek,” she claimed.

Eileen Berlin has stated that during the time she worked with the actor she never saw him really happy about something, nothing filled him. She indicated that Cruise is addicted to perfection, but he has handled it in such a bad way that he has damaged his attitude with everyone around him. “He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I represented him and I’m sure that’s what motivates him now, ”concluded his former manager.