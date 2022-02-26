Both in Mexico and in all health systems in the world, hospitals are the cornerstone. These infrastructures are the places destined to offer all kinds of medical assistance. As well as being the headquarters for research in medicine, teaching and rehabilitation of patients.

Now, are all hospitals the same? No.

Depending on the services they offer and the diseases treated at their facilities, hospitals are classified into different types. Therefore, below we present the different types of hospitals that exist in Mexico (and their characteristics).

Different types of hospitals and their characteristics

Currently there are 3 levels of classification and types of hospitals according to this criterion. In which they are classified according to their structure and operation:

First level hospitals

They are types of hospitals in Mexico which are responsible above all for preventing diseases, disseminating health and treating non-serious diseases. Being general medicine its main focus.

These institutions rarely have equipment more complex than that required for general care. Just as they do not usually have medicines or more focused specialists. So if people have a serious medical condition, it is best to attend the types of hospitals for more advanced levels.

This classification and types of hospitals in Mexico are also known as sanatoriums, clinics or outpatient clinics, in which specialties such as:

General inquiries.

Preventive medicine.

Odontology.

Medium emergencies.

Laboratory.

Gynecology.

Simple parts.

For this, first level hospitals have facilities such as: Emergency room, healing room, general practitioners and specialized doctors.

second level hospital

These types of hospitals are of medium complexity, among which are some specialties and facilities to attend higher level emergencies. As deliveries of medium complexity, complications with a higher degree of severity. As well as being the first line of care for situations such as natural disasters.

third level hospital

They are the types of hospitals by higher levels that exist, since in these it is in which the most complex medical specialties are attended. Thus, to those who are transferred patients who, due to the seriousness of their illness or accident, need to be attended by specialist doctors. Which, need specific devices for their interventions.

Due to the high complexity of the conditions treated in these types of hospitals in Mexico. They always have the latest technology, medicines, devices and adequate facilities for surgeries or treatments.

Functions and types of hospitals

In addition to the classification by the degree of specialized or general care provided by health institutions in Mexico. There are also divisions according to their functions or the sector of the population they are aimed at.

These types of hospitals in Mexico according to their dedication are:

central hospitals.

General Hospital.

Convalescent hospital.

Women’s hospital.

Men’s Hospital.

Geriatric hospital.

Maternal and child Hospital.

Military hospital.

Pediatric hospitals.

psychiatric hospitals.

University Hospital.

Lazaretto or infectious diseases.

Dental clinic.

